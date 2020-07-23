See More Speed Reads
the name of the game
Redskins officially rebrand as 'Washington Football Team,' at least for now

1:25 p.m.

Originality is not football's strong suit, apparently.

On Thursday, the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins rolled out a long-awaited rebrand, except it wasn't the name change anyone was waiting for. The team will be known as "Washington Football Team" through the 2020 season and presumably until it comes up with a more permanent replacement for the name it ditched for its racist connotations, ESPN reports.

Images leaked to ESPN show a logo-less burgundy and gold uniform and an image reading "Washington Football Team, est. 1932" in the same colors. Sources tell ESPN the team hopes to eradicate its name physically and digitally over the next 50 days, and will use the new name and uniforms for their first game of the season on Sept. 13.

The team hadn't announced its name change as of 1:20 p.m. Thursday, but its Twitter page name had been updated to "Washington Football Team." Its Facebook page still was called "Washington Redskins" at the time, and both profile pictures for the team were still of its Native American head logo. Kathryn Krawczyk

empire state of mind
An Empire spinoff starring Taraji P. Henson is in development at Fox

3:06 p.m.
Taraji P. Henson
Cookie Lyon will return.

A spinoff of Empire about Taraji P. Henson's character is in development at Fox, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Thursday. Henson will reportedly be back to star as Cookie, and she'll also produce the show, while Empire co-creator Danny Strong will serve as one of the showrunners if the project moves forward.

In terms of the plot of the series, the Reporter says it will "follow Cookie as she moves to L.A., and potentially feature some of her other family members," though further details weren't available. But as the Reporter notes, Empire never did get a proper series finale, as coronavirus shutdowns forced the last season to end prematurely without the ending having been filmed. This could potentially, then, be an odd example where the plot of a series is actually wrapped up as originally intended in a totally different show.

As of yet, the Cookie spinoff does not have an official title, but might we suggest Empire Strikes Back? Brendan Morrow

counteracting the climate pledge arena
Seattle's NHL expansion team is officially the Kraken, and their branding is incredible

2:39 p.m.

You don't need to ask. The Kraken has been released.

Seattle's expansion NHL team, set to start playing in the 2021-22 season, will officially be called the Seattle Kraken, the team announced Thursday. The Kraken also unveiled some seaworthy branding and logos, all combined on deep sea and ice blue jerseys with just a dash of bright red.

Within minutes, the Kraken's flag was atop the Seattle Space Needle, which makes a sneaky appearance in the team's secondary logo, and other NHL teams began welcoming their new rival to the league. Some were friendlier than others. Kathryn Krawczyk

the space force horse of course
The Space Force has a horse, for some reason

1:00 p.m.

The newest branch of the military has a new addition.

In a Thursday video, the 30th Space Wing of the U.S. Space Force introduced Ghost, its newest Military Working Horse. The video also made it clear that the 20th Space Wing has several horses despite being the branch of the military that could probably least use a horse, though horses in a plane or boat probably aren't a good idea either.

Of course, as the video makes clear, the formerly wild mustang acquired through the Bureau of Land Management won't be achieving zero gravity anytime soon. Ghost will be used to monitor the 30th Space Wing's Vandenberg Air Force base as part of its Conservation Military Working Horse force, helping military members reach parts of the California coastal base that aren't easily accessible by foot or vehicle.

Watch Ghost keep his four hooves firmly planted on the ground in the video below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
The pandemic is accelerating the video gamification of sports

12:52 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

How do you "take me out with the crowd" when there's a global pandemic? By filling the stadium with people who can't get sick.

Fox Sports announced Thursday that its broadcasts of Major League Baseball games this season will utilize "cutting-edge" technology to populate the stands with "virtual fans." The Sims-like creations will wear their teams colors and thin out if the game is a blowout. They'll cheer, boo, and — abominably — even do the wave.

If Fox's intention was to make empty stadiums less eerie, they've definitely failed. But its choice represents an even bigger shift in professional sports: the creep toward becoming more and more like video games.

Sports and video games have been in conversation with each other for decades; 1958's Tennis for Two, played on an oscilloscope, is considered one of the first video games ever. But while electronic games used to be more influenced by live sports, that relationship has shifted thanks to advances in television graphics, made possible in part by "a new wave of high-resolution cameras and smart algorithms," Fast Company reports. Since ESPN debuted in-game box scores in the mid-'90s, networks have tried to cram screens with as many angles and statistics as possible — much like the stat bars and camera toggles available in a video game.

The push for electronic strike zones also pursues the mechanical perfection of a video game: a pitch either is or isn't a strike in the eyes of a computer, leaving no room for subjectivity or the delightful randomness of human error. The use of digital avatars in the place of human fans seems to take this to a Philip K. Dick extreme: Why involve real people at all, who might run onto the field, look bored on camera, or interfere with the game, when you can replace them with a sea of faces right out of MLB: The Show?

Of course, there's an extreme beyond even digital fans: That the players themselves could eventually be replaced by algorithms, where stats are crunched in simulations, so no games need to be played at all (it would certainly save teams some money). That might sound laughably impossible — but hey, so would have a 60-game MLB season played in empty stadiums just six months ago. Jeva Lange

cohen home
Judge says DOJ retaliated against Michael Cohen for writing book about Trump, orders him released from prison

12:45 p.m.
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen is once again being released from prison.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Thursday said that the Department of Justice retaliated against Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, when it sent him back to prison earlier this month and ordered him to be released into home confinement, The Associated Press reports.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress, was released into home confinement in May but was ordered back to prison in July. His lawyers subsequently filed a lawsuit alleging the Department of Justice was retaliating against him over a book he was planning to publish about Trump, saying not releasing a book was one of the conditions in an agreement he was asked to sign. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Rovner, meanwhile, said Cohen was arrested "because he was antagonistic during a meeting with probation officers," also saying the probation officer wrote the agreement wasn't aware of Cohen's planned book.

But on Thursday, the judge sided with Cohen and said the "purpose" of sending him back to jail "is retaliatory and it's retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and to discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and with others," The Washington Post reports. Cohen is now set to be released by Friday afternoon. Brendan Morrow

Whoa
As AMC again postpones its reopening, Bill & Ted sequel scraps exclusive August debut

11:31 a.m.
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Orion Pictures

The studio behind the next Bill & Ted movie has announced some news that theater chains may not find so excellent.

Bill & Ted Face the Music, which was previously set to receive a traditional theatrical release on Aug. 28, will now be released both in theaters and at home on the same day in September. The news came as a new trailer for the film debuted online.

This is yet another blow for movie theaters, as the big chains have always relied on being the exclusive place to watch a new movie for about three months before it's available at home and generally refused to show films that don't adhere to that schedule. The announcement was made on the same morning that AMC Theatres said it would be postponing its planned U.S. reopening date again after closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

While most big films were delayed as theaters shuttered, some studios in recent months have chosen to release their movies at home instead, including Universal, which gave Trolls World Tour an on-demand release in April. Theaters have hoped this practice would not become the new normal after they're back in operations, and AMC even said it would ban all future Universal films after the CEO of NBCUniversal boasted about Trolls' digital performance and suggested on-demand releases like it could continue when theaters reopen.

Now, another new movie that was meant to be exclusive to theaters will be available to watch at home, this time after theater chains would have theoretically reopened. AMC as of Thursday is planning to reopen in "mid-to-late August," although as U.S. coronavirus cases spike, another delay may be inevitable. If AMC's theaters reopen by September, they presumably will not show Bill & Ted, since the chain requires an exclusive window.

The good news for consumers, though, is that everyone will be able to rock on with Bill and Ted from the comfort of their own homes on Sept. 1. Brendan Morrow

dang
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Republican who called her 'f---ing bitch:' 'I am someone's daughter too'

11:18 a.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has some powerful words for a Republican congressmember who called her some very nasty ones.

Earlier this week, a reporter overheard Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) accost Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol over her comments connecting poverty to crime, seemingly calling her a "f---ing bitch" as he walked away. Yoho delivered a quasi-apology on the floor of the House on Wednesday, and on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez took her turn.

"I do not need Representative Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly, he does not want to," Ocasio-Cortez declared in a House address. "But what I do have issue with is issuing women, or wives and daughters, as shields and excuses," Ocasio-Cortez continued, addressing how Yoho defended himself by saying he has a wife and two daughters.

"I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter," Ocasio-Cortez pointed out. "I am someone's daughter too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter," Ocasio-Cortez said, before sharing that her parents "did not raise me to accept abuse from men."

In his Wednesday address, Yoho said "the offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding." Kathryn Krawczyk

