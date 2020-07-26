10 things you need to know today: July 26, 2020

Several U.S. states hit new seven-day average highs for coronavirus infections, deaths

The United States on Saturday reported more than 74,000 coronavirus cases and 1,000 deaths in the previous 24 hours, meaning that more than 1,000 Americans have died each day between Tuesday and Friday. Florida reported more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections during that span, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 414,511. That figure means Florida has surpassed New York as the state with the second highest number of confirmed infections behind California, which, like Florida, has seen cases surge over the last several weeks. Florida also reported 124 new resident deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,777. As of Saturday morning, nearly 9,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Seven-day averages for both new infections and fatalities hit new highs in several states, as well. [The Washington Post, CNN]