10 things you need to know today: July 27, 2020

Gone with the Wind star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, whose acting career spanned more than five decades, died Sunday at her home in Paris. She was 104. De Havilland was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, as well as the last surviving star of 1939's Gone with the Wind. In 1946, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in To Each His Own, and followed up with another win in 1949 for her work in The Heiress. In 1943, de Havilland took Warner Brothers to court after the studio lengthened her original contract as a penalty for turning down roles. The California Supreme Court ruled in her favor, and actors subsequently had more say over their careers. [CNN]