Trump says he's too busy to throw 1st pitch at Yankees game

President Trump won't be showing off his pitching arm next month after all.

On Thursday, Trump said he accepted an invitation from the New York Yankees to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during the team's August 15 game. It has been a presidential tradition since 1910 to throw a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game, and Trump has yet to participate.

Trump, who played golf on Saturday with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he now won't be able to throw out the opening pitch because he just doesn't have the time, thanks to his "strong focus" on the coronavirus pandemic, which includes "scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy, and much else." He might be too busy now, but Trump said he will "make it later in the season!" Catherine Garcia