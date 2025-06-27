Canadian man dies in ICE custody

A Canadian citizen with permanent US residency died at a federal detention center in Miami

A detention employee walks past anti-ICE protesters in Miami
Johnny Noviello was the ninth person to die in ICE custody this year and the fourth in Florida
(Image credit: Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

A 49-year-old Canadian citizen with permanent U.S. residency died in ICE custody at a federal detention center in Miami on Monday, the agency said Thursday. Johnny Noviello was detained May 15 at a parole hearing and was being held "pending removal proceedings," ICE said in a news release. His cause of death was "under investigation."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸