Actress Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, who enjoyed an acting career that spanned more than five decades, died Sunday at her residence in Paris, her publicist confirmed to CNN. She was 104.

BBC describes de Havilland as one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, and she was also the last surviving star of Gone with the Wind, which netted her an Oscar nomination.

A few years later she won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1946 for her role in To Each His Own and then another in 1949 for her role in The Heiress.

Off screen, de Havilland was known for taking on Hollywood's powerful studios who at that time had complete control over their stars. In 1943, she took Warner Brothers to court after the studio lengthened her original contract as a penalty for turning down roles. The California Supreme Court ruled in her favor, and actors subsequently had more say over their careers. Read more at BBC and CNN. Tim O'Donnell