10 things you need to know today: August 2, 2020

Thousands of protesters gather outside Netanyahu's residence

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence Saturday in Jerusalem and his beach house near Tel Aviv, calling for him to resign over his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as allegations of corruption, for which he is facing trial. Netanyahu denies the accusations. The protests appear to be the largest in Israel since 2011. Israeli police have been criticized for using excessive force in reaction to the protesters this week, but the most recent demonstrations on Saturday evening mostly ended peacefully despite 12 people getting arrested for "causing public disturbances." Netanyahu has attempted to downplay the protests and claims the media is overstating their significance, but The Guardian notes the demonstrations have shown little sign of slowing down. Still, polls indicate the prime minister's right-wing bloc has retained support across the country. [Haaretz, The Guardian]