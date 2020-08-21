10 things you need to know today: August 21, 2020

Barr says DOJ will push to restore death penalty for Tsarnaev

The Justice Department plants to get the death penalty reinstated for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Thursday. A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit court threw out Tsarnaev's death sentence in July, saying the judge in his 2015 trial did not adequately question potential jurors about their exposure to information on the case. The court ordered a trial on whether Tsarnaev should be executed for the attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260. Barr vowed to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. "We will do whatever's necessary," Barr said. "We will take it up to the Supreme Court and we will continue to pursue the death penalty." [The Associated Press]