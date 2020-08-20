Lyft is suspending service in California

-
Lyft is suspending service in California1:53 p.m.
A confused Kirsten Dunst asks Kanye West why he put her on his campaign poster2:48 p.m.
Postal Service agents reportedly arrested Stephen Bannon1:04 p.m.
This is how Democrats get shellacked in 202212:49 p.m.
Judge accuses Trump of trying to sneak his absolute immunity argument 'through a back door'12:32 p.m.
Sean Hannity has reportedly privately admitted he thinks Trump is a 'bats--- crazy person'11:38 a.m.
Stephen Bannon arrested for allegedly defrauding donors to a 'Build The Wall' fundraiser10:36 a.m.
Unemployment claims are 'trending in the wrong direction' and are back above 1 million9:44 a.m.
