California sues Uber and Lyft over classification of workers

California has slapped Uber and Lyft with a lawsuit, alleging they have unlawfully misclassified workers as independent contractors, The New York Times reports.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and city attorneys in a lawsuit say Uber and Lyft are violating the state's new law, Assembly Bill 5, that says workers are considered employees if their performance is under the control and direction of the company and is part of the "usual course" of its business.