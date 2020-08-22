10 things you need to know today: August 22, 2020

Postmaster general says USPS can handle universal mail-in voting

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday after he vowed to suspend USPS operational changes until the November election is over. He said "there have been no changes in any policies in regards to election mail for the 2020 election," and insisted USPS "is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time." While he said he didn't know about the removal of mail sorting infrastructure until there was public outcry, he said he would not replace equipment that has been removed since he took office. The House, meanwhile, will convene Saturday to vote on Democratic legislation that would prevent the functional changes, reverse the already-enacted moves, and provide $25 billion for the agency. The bill is expected to pass along party lines, but is considered dead on arrival in the Senate. [The Hill, ABC News]