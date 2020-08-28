10 things you need to know today: August 28, 2020

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces resignation due to illness

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation due to ill health on Friday, four days after becoming the country's longest-serving prime minister. During an eight-year tenure, Abe oversaw Japan's recovery from a nuclear disaster triggered by a devastating earthquake and tsunami. With no successor in his ruling Liberal Party, he's expected to stay on until the party picks one and parliament approves. Abe, 65, has stepped down for health concerns before, in 2007, less than a year into his first term. When he was elected again in 2012, he said he was managing his ulcerative colitis with new medications, but he said Friday he had suffered a relapse. Two hospital visits this month fueled speculation that his health had taken a turn for the worse. [NBC, The New York Times]