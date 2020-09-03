10 things you need to know today: September 3, 2020

Mets Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

Former New York Mets superstar pitcher Tom Seaver, often referred to as "The Franchise," has died of complications from Lyme disease, dementia, and COVID-19. He was 75. "We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," his wife, Nancy Seaver, and daughters Sarah and Anne said Wednesday in a statement to the Baseball Hall of Fame. "We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you." Seaver dropped out of public life in March 2019 after he was diagnosed with dementia. He established himself as the greatest Met in the eyes of fans by compiling a record of 311 wins and 3,640 career strikeouts. He won three Cy Young Awards, and helped lead the "Miracle Mets" to a championship in 1969. [New York Daily News]