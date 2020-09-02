Biden calls for officers who shot Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor to be charged

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is calling for the police officers involved in the shootings of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor to face charges.

"I do think there's a minimum need [for them] to be charged," Biden said of the police officers while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, also saying that "we should let the judicial system work its way," per Axios.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by a police officer trying to arrest him in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month, while Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by police executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment in March. Both shootings sparked outrage amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden's running mate, previously called for charges against the officer who shot Blake.

"I believe there should be a thorough investigation, and based on what I’ve seen, it seems that the officer should be charged," Harris said, per USA Today. "The man was going to his car. He didn't appear to be armed. And if he was not armed, the use of force that was seven bullets coming out of a gun at close range in the back of the man, I don't see how anybody could reason that that was justifiable." Brendan Morrow