intelligence reports
House Democrats to investigate DHS withholding report warning of Russian misinformation attack on Biden

1:39 a.m.
Chad Wolf.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday slammed the Department of Homeland Security for not releasing a draft intelligence bulletin that warned of a Russian plan to promote "allegations about the poor mental health" of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

ABC News first reported that the bulletin was written in July by the DHS's Office of Intelligence and Analysis. After the chief of staff to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf raised concerns over its contents, ABC News says, the bulletin was never sent to federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Schiff said he found the decision to withhold the bulletin "alarming," adding that the U.S. needs its intelligence agencies "to speak truth to power, and if information is going to be withheld like this, it means they're not doing their job." Schiff said the House Intelligence Committee will investigate the matter to determine if DHS is "being interfered with politically."

ABC News obtained a copy of the report, titled "Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of U.S. Candidates to Influence 2020 Election," and it stated that analysts had "high confidence" Russia would try to get people to believe Biden is in poor health. The bulletin also included Chinese and Iranian plans to amplify concerns about President Trump's mental health.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News the draft bulletin "lacked the necessary context and evidence for broader dissemination," and that's why it didn't go outside of the intelligence office. Wolf told Fox News the report was "very poorly written," and claimed officials in the office "also had questions about it. They're hard at work on rewriting that report, putting it in better context. I hope to see that record out soon." Catherine Garcia

Trump's America
Trump directs federal agencies to defund 4 Democratic cities, other 'anarchist jurisdictions'

2:22 a.m.

President Trump released a five-page memo Wednesday directing federal agencies to find ways to cut billions in federal grants to four solidly Democratic cities and determine which other "anarchist jurisdictions" he could defund. Trump specifically targeted New York City; Washington, D.C.; Seattle, Washington; and Portland, Oregon. He claimed these cities have become "lawless zones" that "permit anarchy, violence, and destruction."

Trump gave Attorney General William Barr 14 days to identify these "anarchist jurisdictions," and his given criteria include any area that "disempowers or defunds police departments" or "forbids the police force from intervening to restore order amid widespread or sustained violence or destruction." The Office of Management and Budget has 30 days to direct agencies to find ways to restrict federal grants to these justifications, which Trump doesn't name, "possibly for legal reasons," the New York Post reports.

As part of his campaign strategy "to shift the public's attention away from his administration's failed response to the coronavirus pandemic," Trump "has repeatedly sought to paint cities as hellscapes that only he can save, regardless of how limited the violent outbreaks have been during broader protests against acts of brutality by police officers against Black people," The New York Times notes. His latest "move is almost certain to face legal challenges."

The leaders of the four targeted cities did in fact threaten legal action, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) called Trump's "illegal" order another "cheap" and "gratuitous" attempt by a wannabe "king" to "kill New York City," adding that Trump "better have an army if he thinks he's going to walk down the street in New York," their shared home town.

The Washington Post's Paul Farhi pointed out that "cutting funding to punish cities that have defunded police" will probably "lead cities to ... further defund police," due to lack of funds. But these cities were never going to vote for Trump, and FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver points out that Trump, perversely, doesn't need them to.

If Joe Biden gets huge wins in Washington, New York, and Oregon, it won't help his "Electoral College chances at all," Silver notes. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
High school runner helps injured competitor finish their race

12:51 a.m.
A runner.
iStock

When high school runner Axel Aleman saw Levi LaGrange injure himself during a race last weekend, he stopped to help, knowing that while it meant he wouldn't finish with one of his better times, it was the right thing to do.

Aleman, a senior, and LaGrange, a sophomore, were running a 5K in the Southwestern Small School Invitational in Shelbyville, Indiana. With about half a mile left to go, LaGrange felt his ankle roll as he ran up a hill. "It was like it popped out of place real quick," he told the Indianapolis Star. Aleman was right behind him, and could see that he was limping and in pain.

Other runners were flying past, but Aleman stopped to offer his help. "As soon as I saw him, I knew I had to do something," Aleman said. "It just seemed like the right thing to do. That mattered more than the race. I told him I wasn't going to leave." He put his hand on LaGrange's back for support, and helped him the rest of the way. At the finish line, he let LaGrange cross first, so he came in 57th place, followed by Aleman in 58th.

Aleman and LaGrange didn't know each other before the race, but left having formed a bond. "He has amazing character," LaGrange told the Indianapolis Star. "He stopped and sacrificed his own time to help someone else. I really admire him and what he did." Catherine Garcia

'law and order'
Attorney General Barr won't agree it's illegal to vote twice, as Trump urged, claims ignorance of state laws

12:02 a.m.

President Trump twice on Wednesday urged supporters in North Carolina to vote two times in the presidential election, once by mail and then again in person, ostensibly to test his unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting will be rife with fraud. "Intentionally voting twice is illegal, and in many states, including North Carolina, it is a felony," The Washington Post notes. Attorney General William Barr either does not know that or he was just being coy in an interview Wednesday evening with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Blitzer read Barr what Trump had said, and Barr suggested Trump was just "trying to make the point that the ability to monitor this system is not good." Blitzer pointed out that if anyone followed Trump's advice, they would be breaking the law, and Barr responded, "I don't know what the law in the particular state says." He added he's not sure if it is illegal to vote twice in any state, then claimed that widespread mail-in voting "is very open to fraud and coercion, is reckless and dangerous, and people are playing with fire."

"Multiple studies have debunked the notion of pervasive voter fraud in general and in the vote-by-mail process," The Associated Press reports. The Post noted that its own analysis of mail-in voting in three states where it is the primary means of casting ballots found 372 possible cases of double voting or other fraud out of 14.6 million ballots mailed in for the 2016 and 2018 elections, a potential fraud rate of 0.0025 percent.

If you try out Trump's idea in real life, you will either be blocked from voting in person or your mail-in ballot will be "spoiled," Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, told The New York Times. He suggested that if you are worried about your mail-in ballot, rather than commit felony vote fraud, track its progress on the board's website. Peter Weber

that's illegal
Trump encourages North Carolina residents to try voting twice and seeing what happens

September 2, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday suggested that voters in North Carolina test how secure their state's elections systems are by mailing in a ballot and then going to the polls on Election Day to vote in person.

"Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote," he told reporters. "If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote. That's the way it is. And that's what they should do."

Over the last few weeks, Trump has privately shared his plan, which is illegal, with aides, The New York Times reports. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states are expanding mail-in voting, in order to ensure that people can cast their ballots safely. Trump has railed against this, falsely claiming that it will result in widespread fraud. His advisers are concerned that he is scaring his own supporters, the Times reports, and want him to tone down the rhetoric.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, told the Times "intentional willful double voting is a felony," and there are several measures in place to prevent a person from voting more than once. Gannon said if a person in North Carolina mails in an absentee ballot and then goes to vote at a polling place on Election Day, records will show poll workers that they voted already. If someone votes in person on Election Day and then their absentee ballot later arrives in the mail, it will be considered "spoiled" and not counted.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman (R) told the Times in an interview last year that her state, which conducts its elections by mail, has a way to check for people who may have voted more than once. In 2018, 3.5 million ballots were cast, and "it appears that roughly 100 people may have voted more than once," Wyman said. "Counties are checking. Is it perfect? No. Is there rampant fraud? No. Do people sometimes make mistakes? Yes." Catherine Garcia

welcome to 2020
Lara Trump campaigned with far-right conspiracy theorist and GOP candidate Laura Loomer

September 2, 2020

Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law, isn't just hitting the campaign trail on his behalf — on Tuesday, she attended an event in Florida with far-right Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer, a self-described "proud Islamophobe" known for publicity stunts like chaining herself to the doors of Twitter's New York City headquarters, standing there for two hours, and then asking the NYPD to cut her free.

Loomer is heavily into conspiracy theories and was banned from Twitter and Facebook for making anti-Muslim remarks. She is the GOP nominee in Florida's 21st Congressional District, which is considered a safe Democratic seat.

Courtney Parella, the Trump campaign's deputy national press secretary, tweeted on Wednesday morning photos of Lara Trump with Loomer and supporters holding up pro-Trump and pro-Loomer signs. In a statement to USA Today, the Trump campaign said Lara Trump made several stops that day, and Loomer just happened to be at one of them. Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

September 2, 2020
Tom Seaver.
AP Photo

Tom Seaver, the legendary Mets player and Hall of Fame pitcher, died on Monday of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. He was 75.

Hank Aaron once called Seaver "the toughest pitcher I ever had to face," and he earned the nickname "Tom Terrific" after leading the Mets to a World Series victory in 1969, the same season he won 25 games and earned the first of three Cy Young Awards.

In a statement, the Mets said he was "simply the greatest Mets player of all time, and among the best to ever play the game, which culminated with his near unanimous induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992." Seaver played with the Mets for 11 of his 20 seasons in the majors, and finished his career with a record of 311-205, a 2.86 ERA, and 3,640 strikeouts. In 1988, the Mets retired his number, 41. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Minnesota reports 1st U.S. COVID-19 death linked to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

September 2, 2020
People walk along Main Street in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The first COVID-19 death linked to South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was reported on Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The man who died was a Minnesota resident in his 60s with underlying health conditions. Kris Ehresmann, the Minnesota Department of Health's infectious disease director, said the agency is tracking an outbreak of 50 cases connected to the rally. All 50 people attended Sturgis, Ehresmann said, and they may have spread the virus in their communities.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is held annually, and this year's iteration drew more than 460,000 vehicles, down only about 8 percent from 2019. The event started on Aug. 7, and so far health departments in 11 states have reported at least 260 cases tied directly to the event, The Washington Post reports.

Epidemiologists believe there are significantly more cases linked to Sturgis, the Post says, but the true numbers won't be known due to limited contact tracing in some states and attendees resisting being tested. The rally ended on Aug. 16, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that virus symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear.

There were major concerns that holding such a large event could spread the coronavirus across the country, but South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) urged organizers not to cancel, tweeting before Sturgis started that "South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19" and she was "excited for visitors to see what our great state has to offer!" On Wednesday, South Dakota's seven-day average for new cases was at 347, up from 107 two weeks ago. The state's total number of cases is 14,003, up from 10,566 two weeks ago. Catherine Garcia

