10 things you need to know today: September 4, 2020

Twitter, Facebook flag Trump's call for people to vote by mail and in person

Twitter and Facebook on Thursday flagged morning tweets by President Trump repeating his call for Americans to vote twice, by mail and in person, to test anti-fraud measures in their states' election systems. Twitter said the remarks "violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity." Facebook said it would not let people share a video of Trump making the remarks a day earlier in North Carolina, saying the call for illegally voting twice "violates our policies prohibiting voter fraud." White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a Thursday briefing that Trump "does not condone unlawful voting." Another White House spokesman said the media was taking Trump's remarks out of context, and that he was not actually urging people to vote twice when he said they should vote by mail, then go vote in person to see whether poll workers would let them. [NPR, The Washington Post]