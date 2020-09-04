Rochester suspends 7 police officers over asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude

Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren suspended seven police officers Thursday for their involvement in the March death of Daniel Prude, a Black man with mental health problems. The case received little attention until Wednesday, when Prude's family showed footage from police body cameras obtained through public records requests. The video shows police putting a spit bag over Prude's head after he's handcuffed, then holding his face to the ground for two minutes, until he became responsive. Police, resending to a call from Prude's brother, found him running naked in the street.
Prude died after his family took him off life support, seven days after police held him to the ground with the bag over his head. The Monroe County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," with excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication as contributing factors. Prude's brother compared it to a "lynching."
Warren said she was unaware that police had been involved in Prude's death until Aug. 4, saying Police Chief La'Ron Singletary had portrayed it as a drug overdose. Prude "was failed by the police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me," Warren said, also blaming "institutional and structural racism." She said she had suspended the officers with pay because of contract rules and suggested the police union might file suit anyway. "I understand that the union may sue the city for this. They shall feel free to do so."
Federal agents shot and killed Michael Reinoehl, the main suspect in the fatal shooting of a member of a far-right group on Saturday night, while trying to arrest him Thursday, The New York Times and other news organizations report. Portland police had issued a warrant for Reinoehl's arrest earlier in the day. When officers on a federal fugitive task force tracked him down to an apartment in Lacey, Washington, Reinoehl pulled a gun, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. Witnesses told the Times that Reinoehl was getting into a vehicle to escape.
Reinoehl, 48, more or less confessed Thursday to shooting Aaron "Jay" Danielson in a confrontation after supporters of President Trump drove trucks through downtown Portland, but he insisted he was acting in self-defense. "You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn't even be saying anything, but I feel it's important that the world at least gets a little bit of what's really going on," Reinoehl told a freelance videographer for Vice News Tonight. "I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn't going to do that."
Reinoehl, a frequent participant in the months-long Portland protests against police violence and racial injustice, told Vice News he was a supporter of anti-fascist groups but not an antifa "member." Video of the shooting appears to show Danielson, who belonged to the Patriot Prayer group, drawing a can of bear mace and spraying Reinoehl and another person before Reinoehl fired. Chandler Pappas, who was with Danielson when he was shot, told Fox News on Thursday he thinks they were targeted for waring Patriot Prayer hats.
The clashes in Portland between anti-racism protesters and right-wing counter-protesters have escalated over the summer, and Reinoehl, who helped provide security for the protesters, was shot in the arm breaking up a fight in July. On Aug. 15, a right-wing demonstrators hired two shots from inside his vehicle, and a week later another counter-protesters pulled out a gun during a clash. Oregon's governor and a broad array of civil groups urged a stop to the violence on Thursday. You can watch Reinoehl's interview and Vice News' attempt to put it in context below. Peter Weber
President Trump has privately said on several occasions that U.S. military personnel captured or killed in battle are "losers" and "suckers," The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg reported late Thursday, citing several people with first-hand knowledge of Trump's comments.
For example, when Trump declined to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018, he blamed the weather and the Secret Service, but four first-hand witnesses told Golberg the president had complained to senior staff that the rain would mess up his hair and asked: "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." He also reportedly called the 1,800 U.S. Marines buried there "suckers" for getting killed.
A senior Pentagon officials confirmed Trump's comments to The Associated Press and also verified Goldberg's anecdote about Trump's visit to Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day 2017, accompanied by retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, then homeland security secretary. They were visiting the grave of Kelly's son, Robert, killed in action in 2010 at age 29, Goldberg reports, when Trump turned and said: "I don't get it. What was in it for them?"
In another story, also confirmed by AP, Trump berated his staff for lowering the White House flag to half-mast to honor the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), telling them: "What the f--k are we doing that for? Guy was a f---ing loser." The Washington Post, citing a former senior administration official, added that Trump "frequently made disparaging comments about veterans and soldiers missing in action, referring to them at times as 'losers,'" and "told senior advisers that he didn’t understand why the U.S. government placed such value on finding soldiers missing in action because they had performed poorly and gotten caught and deserved what they got." He has gone to meet the bodies of slain service members at Dover Air Force Base only four times as president.
Trump called the reports "totally false," slammed The Atlantic's sources as "lowlifes," and asked reporters: "What animal would say such a thing?" White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said "it's sad the depths that people will go to during a lead-up to a presidential campaign to try to smear somebody."
Trump publicly criticized McCain during the 2016 GOP primary for being a prisoner of war in Vietnam, and has continued criticizing him after his death. "He's not a war hero," Trump said in 2015. "I like people who weren't captured." The anti-Trump Lincoln Project spun that line into an ad released Wednesday.
The stock market's late-August recovery didn't last long.
Just a day after President Trump bragged about the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing over 29,000 points, it turned around and plunged as much as 1,000 points on Thursday before closing 810 down. A major tech selloff sparked the slump, which also hit the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 hard.
The Dow's drop was a 2.87 percent drop from the day before, settling it at 28,292 points. The S&P 500 fell 3.5 percent, or 126 points, to 3,455. And the Nasdaq slid 5 percent, or 598 points, ending up at 11,458. In all, it was the market's worst day since June. Big tech stocks were largely to blame, with Apple seeing a 7 percent drop, while Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft all falling around 5 percent. Thursday was the worst day for Apple and the tech sector as a whole since March.
The major dip came just after the market had its best August since the 1980s, per NBC News. And that extended into this week, with the Dow topping 29,000 for the first time since February and the Nasdaq crossing 12,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk
The Justice Department is reportedly getting ready to file antitrust charges against Google this month, though not everyone's on board with that timeline.
The DOJ is preparing to bring an antitrust case against Google "as soon as this month" after Attorney General William Barr "overruled career lawyers who said they needed more time to build a strong case," The New York Times reported on Thursday.
An inquiry into Alphabet, Google's parent company, was opened by the Justice Department in June 2019, and the probe has reportedly examined the company's business practices related to both search and advertising. The Times cites three sources as saying that during the investigation, the DOJ has "amassed powerful evidence of anticompetitive practices."
However, the Times also reports that after officials from the DOJ told lawyers working on the inquiry to wrap up by the end of September, "most" of them opposed this deadline, feeling it was "arbitrary," and "some said they would not sign the complaint." In a memo over the summer, some of the lawyers reportedly argued they could "bring a strong case," but they said doing so would require more time, and they worry the deadline may actually "weaken their case and ultimately strengthen Google's hand," the Times writes.
Barr has reportedly argued the probe has not moved quickly enough and defended the September deadline. At the same time, the Times reports that some antitrust division staff members complain that Barr is "forcing them to come up with 'half-baked' cases so he could unveil a complaint by Sept. 30." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, and the first thing he did was meet with the family of Jacob Blake.
Police shot Blake last month, sparking protests for racial justice in the city and the country, as well as some destruction in downtown Kenosha. President Trump made destroyed businesses the focus of his visit to the city on Tuesday, but Biden opted for a call with Blake and a town hall with members of the community.
Joe and Jill Biden met with Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for 90 minutes on Thursday, and Jacob Blake called into the meeting from his hospital bed, according to family lawyer Ben Crump. pic.twitter.com/BMbqmQF7kI
Blake is "out of the ICU" but still in the hospital, Biden told the town hall after the call, and said Blake "talked about how nothing was going to defeat him. How, whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up."
Biden also heard from a firefighter, a mother, a former prosecutor, and other Kenosha residents discussing what they'd like to see happen in their community. He then addressed their points with plans to boost funding for Title I schools, a promise to hold a national commission on policing out of the White House, and calls for sentencing and other criminal justice reforms.
It was a lot of policy talk, but Biden would've probably been better off rambling on instead of cutting himself off with an unfortunate joke. Kathryn Krawczyk
Biden’s “not a penny” pledge in Wisconsin: “If you make less than $400,000, you’re not going to get a penny tax and you’re going to get a tax cut if you make under $125,000.” He said in Kenosha he won’t lay everything out on taxes now “because they’ll shoot me.”
This may be the first bit of good news of entire COVID-19 pandemic.
After taking a filming break amid the coronavirus crisis, Jeopardy! will return Sept. 14 for its 37th season. Alex Trebek will still be the only one behind the podium, but he'll have some help from the show's certified GOAT.
In a very secretive new announcement, Trebek promises some "changes" for the show's first filming in the coronavirus era — perhaps a new set design that allows for social distancing between contestants. But the biggest change comes as Ken Jennings gets a special new role on the show to present entire categories. "Don't worry, I'll still be the host," Trebek promises.
#Jeopardy37 starts September 14 with some exciting changes!
The Batman just recently restarted production, but it's already halting filming — reportedly after its star tested positive for COVID-19.
Warner Bros. on Thursday confirmed that filming on the superhero movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and is scheduled for release in 2021, has been "temporarily paused" after a member of the production tested positive for the coronavirus, per Variety. While the studio didn't disclose further information, Vanity Fair subsequently reported that it was Pattinson who tested positive.
Pattinson's reported coronavirus diagnosis was not confirmed by Warner Bros. or his representative. This, Vanity Fair notes, comes only a few days after The Batman resumed production in the United Kingdom. Work on the film was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Batman is one of a number of high-profile films to have resumed filming outside of the United States during the pandemic. Another is Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion, which previously restarted production in the United Kingdom with extensive coronavirus precautions. Last month, The New York Times reported that four crew members on Jurassic World tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain since early July, and "of the crew members who were sent to Malta" ahead of production moving there, "four tested positive."
The Batman had about "three months of material left to shoot" when filming was halted in March, Variety previously reported. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in Oct. 2021 after its release date was delayed four months earlier this year. Brendan Morrow
Update: This story and headline have been updated to reflect subsequent reporting that Pattinson was the member of The Batman's crew who tested positive for COVID-19.