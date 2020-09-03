See More Speed Reads
moratorium
Edit

Facebook won't accept new political ads in the week before the November election

8:18 a.m.
The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook is gearing up for the 2020 presidential election with a series of policy changes.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the slate of changes the company will implement ahead of November's presidential election, which include rejecting any new political ads in the week prior to Election Day. Ads that started running before that week will still be allowed.

Additionally, noting that it may take some time for a winner to be declared in the presidential race due to the increased use of mail-in voting during the pandemic, Zuckerberg said Facebook plans to place a label on any posts from candidates trying to prematurely declare victory, and Facebook's voting information center will provide users with information about how there's "nothing illegitimate" about the result not coming in right away.

Other steps Facebook will take include removing both explicit and implicit "misrepresentations" about voting. As an example, Zuckerberg said Facebook would remove a post that said, "I hear anybody with a driver's license gets a ballot this year," since this "might mislead you about what you need to do to get a ballot." The company will also remove posts claiming people will contract COVID-19 if they vote.

These changes come as Facebook has faced heavy criticism for the way it has dealt with misinformation on the platform, which sparked an advertiser boycott earlier this year. Last month, The New York Times reported that Facebook was preparing for the possibility of President Trump trying to delegitimize the election result on the platform. Trump has already claimed that the "only way" he will lose the election is if it's "rigged."

In his post announcing the changes, Zuckerberg expressed fears that "with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalized, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country." Brendan Morrow

#NeverTrump
Edit

3 former GOP governors, including Michigan's Rick Snyder, endorse Biden

8:49 a.m.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Another group of Republicans is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday, this one made up of nearly 100 former governors and lawmakers. The "Republicans and Independents for Biden" group is headed by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman — who already endorsed Biden at the Democratic National Convention — and its members include former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and, more surprisingly, former two-term Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R), who left office in 2019. About a fifth of the group is Michigan Republicans, including former congressmen Joe Schwarz and Dave Trott.

"Having worked with Joe Biden and Donald Trump when I was governor, I believe Biden is the clear choice to put our country back on a positive path," Snyder told Reuters. He elaborated in a USA Today op-ed, explaining that Trump "lacks a moral compass" and governs like "a bully," and "being a bully and being strong are not the same thing."

The economy — once the president's ace card — has been strong under Trump, but "it reminds me of the old expression that it is better to be lucky than smart," Snyder said. "Some regulatory reforms have been helpful. But his tax reform was a failure." And despite "some good agreements" in foreign policy, he added, "overall, our nation is no longer respected as a leader on world affairs." Snyder assured his party that "while I am endorsing Joe Biden for president, I am still a Republican who also will be publicly supporting Republican candidates at the local, state, and federal level."

"Republicans and Independents for Biden" is affiliated with the Lincoln Project, a group of GOP operatives working to defeat Trump. Other anti-Trump GOP groups include 43 Alumni for Biden, made up of hundreds of officials who worked for George W. Bush, and Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told Reuters that Trump has unprecedented support among "real Republican voters." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

3 times as many officers have died from COVID-19 as guns this year, police groups say

7:43 a.m.
Prison guard in California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"More cops have died from COVID this year than have been killed on patrol," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday in Pittsburgh, and he wasn't wrong. In fact, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, "on-the-job coronavirus infections were responsible for a least 100 officer deaths, more than gun violence, car accidents, and all other causes combined." The Post cited nearly identical numbers from two nonprofits that track law enforcement fatalities, the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF)

As of Sept. 2, the ODMP found, 100 law enforcement officers have died from COVID-19 infections convincingly linked to their performing official duties. That doesn't count another 150 officers presumed to have died from coronavirus cases contracted in the line of duty, ODMP executive director Chris Cosgriff told the Post. In contrast, 35 officers were killed by gunfire, 33 in vehicle-related accidents, and 13 of other causes. NLEOMF counts 97 COVID deaths, 33 firearms-related fatalities, 32 traffic-related deaths, and 21 from other causes.

"By the end of this pandemic, it is very likely that COVID will surpass 9/11 as the single largest incident cause of death for law enforcement officers," Cosgriff said. Along with the 72 officers killed in the terrorist attacks, 300 more have died from cancer tied to the aftermath, ODMP says.

Both groups include not just police officers and sheriff's deputies in their tallies, but also military police, federal law enforcement officers, and correctional officers, and it is the correctional officers that have been hit hardest, Cosgriff said. Prisons and jails have been some of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19 infections, and at least 928 inmates and 72 prison staff have died of the virus, according to the Marshall Project. Peter Weber

Hard Place
Edit

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he and his family had COVID-19, calls it 'a real kick in the gut'

6:23 a.m.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced Wednesday that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago, and while his two young daughters recovered quickly, he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, "had a rough go." Johnson, now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, said he has experienced some real low points in his life, but not being able to protect his family from the dangerous coronavirus "was a real kick in the gut." He and his family are healthy now and "counting our blessings," he added.

Johnson said he and his family "were on lockdown since March," and had been "disciplined" and "quarantined" until they had over some other "incredibly disciplined" friends and family members who turned out to be carrying the virus. "These are people who we love and trust, and these are people who we still love and trust," he explained. "They are devastated, by the way," and "have no idea where they picked it up." He suggested viewers "apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house," including only allowing guests over who have tested negative for COVID-19. He also urged everyone to mask up.

"It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda," Johnson said. "It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask." Johnson, 48, is one of the highest-profile celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 since Tom Hanks. More than 6.1 million people have also tested positive in the U.S., and nearly 186,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Peter Weber

2020 ad watch
Edit

A new Biden ad promising a dull presidency is 'speaking my love language,' CNN's S.E. Cupp raves

5:28 a.m.

After a tumultuous summer, the final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign has begun with pretty stable polling — and Cook Report analyst Dave Wasserman has a theory about that:

"Boring," it turns out, is a pretty exiting promise for conservative commentator S.E. Cupp, who recently announced she is voting for Democrat Joe Biden this year. "I never thought that I'd say this, but a new ad from the Biden campaign is speaking my love language," Cupp said on her CNN show Wednesday. "In a nutshell, it's promising to give me my life back. The spot opens with this question to voters: 'Remember when you didn't have to think about the president every single day, and instead there was someone in that office who thought about you?'"

The ad is aimed at Black voters, but it holds an "unquestionable appeal" for those who want "a government you simply don't have to think about all that often," Cupp said, "Politics in the era of Trump has demanded our nearly undivided attention," and "everything from watching football to mask-wearing has become politicized. And that is, to put it gently, awful. Politics and government weren't meant to be the omnipresent center of gravity in our daily lives, all but replacing family, community, work, or church. Our elected officials were never meant to be celebrities or cult figures who demanded our undying attention and adoration."

President "Trump's understanding of government is almost always wrong: absent when you need it most, intrusive when you need it least, and existing only to fulfill only his self-interested needs," Cupp argued. "We could sure use a break from this. Now more than ever, we need to focus on healing our families and our communities, and not on the federal government. And we need a president who gets that. So I don't need Joe Biden to promise to solve all our problems — he can't, and he shouldn't. But if he's promising to be less important in my life and yours, well that's frankly the kind of relief we all desperately need." Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Edit

Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump in 3 key swing states after RNC, DNC

4:06 a.m.

A "wave of polling" from after the Democratic and Republican conventions crashed down on political obsessives Wednesday, Steve Kornacki said on MSNBC, and it shows that the race between President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden hasn't really changed much. The RealClearPolitics polling average had Biden ahead by 7.2 percentage points Wednesday night, versus 7.4 points a month ago. But "Trump showed in 2016 he could lose the popular vote, win the Electoral College," Kornacki said, and some significant swing state polls also came out Wednesday.

A Monmouth University poll showed Biden with a 3-point edge in Pennsylvania, he noted, and a Fox News poll showed Trump losing by significant margins in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Arizona. Trump won all four of those states in 2016.

In Arizona, which Trump won by half a percentage point, Biden leads by 9 points in the Fox News poll, 49 percent to 40 percent. Biden has an 8-point edge over Trump in Wisconsin, a state he won by about 23,000 votes. And in North Carolina, which gave Trump a 4-point win in 2016, Biden is now ahead by 4 points, 50 percent to 46 percent.

The polls "include results among likely voters for the first time this cycle," as well as third-party candidates when applicable, Fox News said, and running mates were included in the questions. "These differences mean no apples-to-apples comparison to past survey results."

"Biden's advantage comes from strong support among women and suburban voters," Fox News adds. "Moreover, suburban women in all three states trust Biden over Trump to handle coronavirus and policing/criminal justice." Trump's strength is among white voters without college degrees and rural voters. The Washington Post's David Weigel dug out one number that suggests Trump's "law and order" message isn't selling in the suburbs.

The Fox News poll was conducted by phone Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Co. (R), reaching 772 likely voters in Arizona, 722 in North Carolina, and 801 in Wisconsin. The margin of error is ±3.5 percentage points. Peter Weber

Trump's America
Edit

Trump directs federal agencies to defund 4 Democratic cities, other 'anarchist jurisdictions'

2:22 a.m.

President Trump released a five-page memo Wednesday directing federal agencies to find ways to cut billions in federal grants to four solidly Democratic cities and determine which other "anarchist jurisdictions" he could defund. Trump specifically targeted New York City; Washington, D.C.; Seattle, Washington; and Portland, Oregon. He claimed these cities have become "lawless zones" that "permit anarchy, violence, and destruction."

Trump gave Attorney General William Barr 14 days to identify these "anarchist jurisdictions," and his given criteria include any area that "disempowers or defunds police departments" or "forbids the police force from intervening to restore order amid widespread or sustained violence or destruction." The Office of Management and Budget has 30 days to direct agencies to find ways to restrict federal grants to these justifications, which Trump doesn't name, "possibly for legal reasons," the New York Post reports.

As part of his campaign strategy "to shift the public's attention away from his administration's failed response to the coronavirus pandemic," Trump "has repeatedly sought to paint cities as hellscapes that only he can save, regardless of how limited the violent outbreaks have been during broader protests against acts of brutality by police officers against Black people," The New York Times notes. His latest "move is almost certain to face legal challenges."

The leaders of the four targeted cities did in fact threaten legal action, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) called Trump's "illegal" order another "cheap" and "gratuitous" attempt by a wannabe "king" to "kill New York City," adding that Trump "better have an army if he thinks he's going to walk down the street in New York," their shared home town.

The Washington Post's Paul Farhi pointed out that "cutting funding to punish cities that have defunded police" will probably "lead cities to ... further defund police," due to lack of funds. But these cities were never going to vote for Trump, and FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver points out that Trump, perversely, doesn't need them to.

If Joe Biden gets huge wins in Washington, New York, and Oregon, it won't help his "Electoral College chances at all," Silver notes. Peter Weber

intelligence reports
Edit

House Democrats to investigate DHS withholding report warning of Russian misinformation attack on Biden

1:39 a.m.
Chad Wolf.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday slammed the Department of Homeland Security for not releasing a draft intelligence bulletin that warned of a Russian plan to promote "allegations about the poor mental health" of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

ABC News first reported that the bulletin was written in July by the DHS's Office of Intelligence and Analysis. After the chief of staff to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf raised concerns over its contents, ABC News says, the bulletin was never sent to federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Schiff said he found the decision to withhold the bulletin "alarming," adding that the U.S. needs its intelligence agencies "to speak truth to power, and if information is going to be withheld like this, it means they're not doing their job." Schiff said the House Intelligence Committee will investigate the matter to determine if DHS is "being interfered with politically."

ABC News obtained a copy of the report, titled "Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of U.S. Candidates to Influence 2020 Election," and it stated that analysts had "high confidence" Russia would try to get people to believe Biden is in poor health. The bulletin also included Chinese and Iranian plans to amplify concerns about President Trump's mental health.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News the draft bulletin "lacked the necessary context and evidence for broader dissemination," and that's why it didn't go outside of the intelligence office. Wolf told Fox News the report was "very poorly written," and claimed officials in the office "also had questions about it. They're hard at work on rewriting that report, putting it in better context. I hope to see that record out soon." Catherine Garcia

