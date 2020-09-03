Biden promises police reform commission, education funding in Kenosha after talking to Jacob Blake

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, and the first thing he did was meet with the family of Jacob Blake.

Police shot Blake last month, sparking protests for racial justice in the city and the country, as well as some destruction in downtown Kenosha. President Trump made destroyed businesses the focus of his visit to the city on Tuesday, but Biden opted for a call with Blake and a town hall with members of the community.

Joe and Jill Biden met with Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for 90 minutes on Thursday, and Jacob Blake called into the meeting from his hospital bed, according to family lawyer Ben Crump. pic.twitter.com/BMbqmQF7kI — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 3, 2020

Blake is "out of the ICU" but still in the hospital, Biden told the town hall after the call, and said Blake "talked about how nothing was going to defeat him. How, whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up."

Biden also heard from a firefighter, a mother, a former prosecutor, and other Kenosha residents discussing what they'd like to see happen in their community. He then addressed their points with plans to boost funding for Title I schools, a promise to hold a national commission on policing out of the White House, and calls for sentencing and other criminal justice reforms.

It was a lot of policy talk, but Biden would've probably been better off rambling on instead of cutting himself off with an unfortunate joke. Kathryn Krawczyk