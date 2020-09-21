10 things you need to know today: September 21, 2020

DeChambeau wins U.S. Open, overtaking Wolff in final round

Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 3-under-par 67, becoming only the third golfer to finish under par in the six U.S. Opens played at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York. DeChambeau started the day 2 shots behind Matthew Wolff and wound up winning by 6 shots. Wolff was gunning to become the first player since Francis Ouimet in 1913 to win the tournament in his debut, but fell behind DeChambeau early on the final day, shooting a 75. DeChambeau's first major win was widely seen as a validation of his efforts to blast his drives longer and longer. DeChambeau telegraphed his strategy before the tournament started, saying he would go for the longest drives he could. "Even if I hit in the rough," he said on Tuesday, "I still feel like I can make birdies out there." [ESPN, The Wall Street Journal]