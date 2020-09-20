Reports: Woman suspected of sending poisoned envelope to White House arrested

Schitt's Creek went out on top, but co-creator and star Dan Levy is hopeful that this isn't the last people will see of the Rose family.

During Sunday's Emmys, the show, which recently wrapped after six seasons, won every comedy award, with all four actors — Levy, his father Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy — taking home statues for their performances and Schitt's Creek named Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show is the first comedy in history to win all four comedy actor Emmys, and Levy said during a virtual Q&A session that this was an "absolutely unbelievable way to end our series. I don't think you could ever ask for a better conclusion than tonight. We are absolutely thrilled."

When asked if there might ever be a Schitt's Creek movie, Levy said that the Emmy sweep "was the best way we could have ever ended the show," and if there is an "idea that pops into my head, it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon. ... I would love to work with these people again." Catherine Garcia