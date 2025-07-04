July 4 editorial cartoons

Friday’s political cartoons include the danger of talking politics at a family picnic, and disappearing Medicaid entitlements

By
published

This cartoon takes place in the emergency room where six people are waiting for treatment. One man is heavily bandaged. Another man points at him and says, “He talked politics at his family picnic.”

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

In this political cartoon, an elderly woman sits in a chair watching television. The screen on the TV reads, “It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your entitlements have gone?”

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

