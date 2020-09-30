10 things you need to know today: September 30, 2020

'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy dies at 78

Helen Reddy, the Grammy Award-winning singer whose hit "I Am Woman" became a feminist anthem, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. She was 78. Reddy's death was announced by her children Traci and Jordan, who said in a statement she was a "truly formidable woman," and while their "hearts are broken" they "take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever." Born in Australia, Reddy rose to stardom in the United States during the early 1970s. Her biggest hit was "I Am Woman," which earned her the 1973 best female vocal pop performance Grammy. The song has been used in countless movies and television shows, and a biopic about Reddy's life and music was released earlier this month. [The Associated Press]