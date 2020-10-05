10 things you need to know today: October 5, 2020

Trump greets well-wishers outside hospital

President Trump briefly left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where he has been treated for the coronavirus since Friday, to drive by supporters gathered outside. Trump sat in the back of an SUV wearing a black cloth mask. At least two Secret Service members accompanied him in the vehicle. It was not clear whether there was a partition in the vehicle to provide added protection for the occupants inside not infected with the virus, The New York Times reported. Trump's doctors revealed that the president's oxygen levels had dipped twice, indicating that his condition was more serious than some White House officials had suggested, but that he was doing better and could be discharged as soon as Monday. "It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID," Trump said in a video posted to social media. "I get it." [The New York Times, The Associated Press]