Trump calls COVID-19 a 'very interesting thing' and says he's learned about it 'by really going to school'

Before President Trump walked out of Walter Reed on Sunday evening to drive around and wave at supporters, he tweeted a video saying he was going to "pay a little surprise to the great patriots out on the street," and thanked the "absolutely amazing" doctors and nurses at the hospital.

Trump stated that he is receiving "great reports" from his doctors, and the dozens of fans waiting for him outside showed "enthusiasm like probably nobody's ever had." The coronavirus pandemic has been raging in the United States since the beginning of the year, and Trump is now one of the more than 7.4 million Americans to be infected by the virus. Despite the high infection rate and death toll — 209,500, as of Sunday night — Trump said it wasn't until his hospitalization that he truly started to grasp COVID-19.