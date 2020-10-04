-
Trump calls COVID-19 a 'very interesting thing' and says he's learned about it 'by really going to school'9:28 p.m.
Campaign: Biden again tests negative for coronavirus9:53 p.m.
Doctor slams Trump for leaving hospital to drive by supporters: 'The irresponsibility is astounding'8:30 p.m.
Trump leaves hospital to drive by and wave at supporters outside Walter Reed7:54 p.m.
Biden campaign stands by decision to ax negative ads despite calls for reversal3:35 p.m.
Experts believe the White House relied too heavily on testing for coronavirus mitigation2:33 p.m.
Why hinting at Trump's discharge could increase speculation about his health1:03 p.m.
White House doctor says he left out details of Trump's illness to reflect president's 'upbeat attitude'12:37 p.m.
