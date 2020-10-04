Biden gets boost after 'most significant' week of campaign so far, polls suggest

A new slate of polls released Sunday show former Vice President Joe Biden in a strong position in the presidential race against President Trump. In one survey from The Wall Street Journal and NBC News, Biden's lead surged to 14 points after last week's presidential debate, his largest throughout the campaign. In the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, meanwhile, he held a 10-point advantage, and the CBS Battleground Tracker has the former vice president up seven points in Pennsylvania and tied in Ohio, both crucial swing states.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was the only one completed after Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization, and 90 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans agreed that Trump likely could have avoided infection if he had taken the virus "more seriously."

All told, analysts believe this last week was the most significant of the campaign so far.

The polls this morning show a widened lead for Biden post-debate, and serious doubt about Trump’s handling of the virus post-diagnosis, which together make last week likely the most significant of the campaign so far — and that’s not even registering the Trump tax returns story — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 4, 2020

With Trump's ability to campaign and debate now in jeopardy because of his condition, there's a chance it could also be the last time there's any real movement before Nov. 3. Read the poll results at CBS News, NBC News, and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell