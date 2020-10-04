Campaign: Biden again tests negative for coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday tested negative for the coronavirus, his campaign said.

This is Biden's third negative test since last Tuesday's debate, when he shared the stage with President Trump, who announced early Friday morning that he has COVID-19. Biden and Trump were together for 90 minutes, and while they were about 13 feet apart, they did not wear masks during the debate.

Before Trump announced he had the virus, Biden's campaign said that the former vice president was regularly tested for COVID-19, but they would only release the results if he tested positive. That changed on Saturday, when the campaign stated that moving forward, it would share the results of all of his tests. Biden took two coronavirus tests on Friday morning, and another one on Sunday morning. On Monday, he is scheduled to head to Florida, where he will participate in an NBC News town hall. Catherine Garcia