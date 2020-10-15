10 things you need to know today: October 15, 2020

France declares curfew as European coronavirus infections rise

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a curfew in Paris and eight other cities to limit public gatherings and movement as part of a new state of emergency as coronavirus cases rise across Europe. The curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. will start Saturday and run for at least four weeks. "We need this — and if we don't want to take harsher measures in 15 days, or three weeks, or one month, we have to do it and comply with it," Macron said. The new restrictions came as European governments step up efforts to curb the spreading of the virus as caseloads increase and winter approaches, increasing fears of a new surge in the pandemic. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced an agreement with state governors on restrictions on public gatherings and domestic travel as the country recorded a record 6,638 new cases on Wednesday. Russia also reported a record daily increase in confirmed infections. [The New York Times]