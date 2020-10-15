Trump cites son Barron's recovery from COVID-19 as a reason why schools should reopen

President Trump told a crowd in Iowa on Wednesday night that his youngest son, Barron Trump, recovered quickly from COVID-19, and that's one reason why schools must reopen soon.

Earlier in the day, first lady Melania Trump revealed that Barron, 14, had the coronavirus. He is a "strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," she said, and he has since tested negative.

While at a rally in Des Moines, Trump said Barron had COVID-19 for "such a short period of time. I don't even think he knew he had it because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off — 99.9 percent. And Barron is beautiful and he's free, free."

Teachers have been apprehensive about returning to in-person learning amid the pandemic, as they don't want to catch the virus and they don't want it to spread among their students, either. Trump, however, said that after his son tested positive, "within, like, two seconds, it was Barron is just fine now. He's tested negative, right? Because it happens. People have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school." Catherine Garcia