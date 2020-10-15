See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Trump cites son Barron's recovery from COVID-19 as a reason why schools should reopen

12:40 a.m.
Donald Trump in Des Moines.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told a crowd in Iowa on Wednesday night that his youngest son, Barron Trump, recovered quickly from COVID-19, and that's one reason why schools must reopen soon.

Earlier in the day, first lady Melania Trump revealed that Barron, 14, had the coronavirus. He is a "strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," she said, and he has since tested negative.

While at a rally in Des Moines, Trump said Barron had COVID-19 for "such a short period of time. I don't even think he knew he had it because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off — 99.9 percent. And Barron is beautiful and he's free, free."

Teachers have been apprehensive about returning to in-person learning amid the pandemic, as they don't want to catch the virus and they don't want it to spread among their students, either. Trump, however, said that after his son tested positive, "within, like, two seconds, it was Barron is just fine now. He's tested negative, right? Because it happens. People have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school." Catherine Garcia

Jeff Sessions 2.0
Trump says he's 'not happy' with Attorney General William Barr

October 14, 2020
Donald Trump and William Barr.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is "not happy" with Attorney General William Barr, he told Newsmax during an interview that aired Wednesday night, and Trump would not say whether Barr will get to keep his job should the president win re-election in November.

Trump had "no comment" on Barr's job security, as it was "too early. I'm not happy with all of the evidence I had, I can tell you that. I am not happy."

Trump has been pushing Barr to indict his political foes, and on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that a Department of Justice investigation into whether Obama administration officials improperly "unmasked" Trump campaign members whose names were redacted in intelligence reports had concluded, with former U.S. Attorney John Bash finding no wrongdoing.

Trump told Newsmax that this was "ridiculous" and "a disgrace. I think it's really a horrible thing that they're allowed to get away — when they say no indictments, they actually said no indictments before the election. I had to go through elections with all those clouds over my head. But they don't because the Republicans are so nice. Personally, I think it's too bad. I think it's too bad, they're guilty as hell." Catherine Garcia

Mystery Solved
Kamala Harris confirms that yes, she did notice that fly on Mike Pence's head

October 14, 2020

Everyone who watched last week's vice presidential debate saw it, but no one knew for sure whether Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) noticed the fly that spent more than two minutes just hanging out on the top of Vice President Mike Pence's head.

The debate's third participant generated the most buzz of the night, and even helped the Democratic ticket raise a nice chunk of change. During an interview on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show on Wednesday night, the host asked Harris if she was aware of the fly, a question that made the senator burst out laughing.

She nodded, signifying that yes, she saw it, and Maddow followed up by asking if she had "any feelings" about it or had the urge to swat it away. Still laughing, Harris responded, "You know Rachel, I think that it's important that we kind of find a way, all of us, to move on and kind of fly away from this subject onto something else." Badum tish. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Mnuchin doubts there will be a coronavirus relief deal before the election

October 14, 2020
Steven Mnuchin.
Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said he doesn't think a new coronavirus relief deal will be hammered out before the election.

Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have been trying to reach a deal, and as it stands now, the House passed a $2.2 trillion package on Oct. 1 and the White House offered a $1.8 trillion package last Friday. Pelosi rejected this as being inadequate, saying it doesn't do enough to help the average American and includes tax cuts for the wealthy.

The secretary was asked about this during the Milken Institute's Global Conference, specifically whether he thinks Pelosi won't accept the deal because Democrats don't want to give Trump a boost ahead of the election. "I think that definitely is part of the reality," Mnuchin said. "That's definitely an issue. But the president is very focused on when he wins we will need to do more. So that's part of the reason to continue to work on this. The clock will not stop."

Pelosi and Mnuchin both agree that the next stimulus bill should include $1,200 checks for certain taxpayers, but they are not on the same page regarding state and local aid, unemployment insurance, child care credits, and liability protections. Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, tweeted that Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke on Wednesday morning and continue to disagree over the White House and how it "lacks an understanding of the need for a national strategic [coronavirus] testing plan," but will talk again on Thursday. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

October 14, 2020
Nick Saban.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne both tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a statement, Saban, 68, said once he found out he had the virus, "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis."

The No. 2 Crimson Tide are set to play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and Saban, who has led the team to five national titles since 2007, said he isn't sure how involved he will be during the game. For Wednesday's practice, he watched via Zoom and was also on the phone with a staff member, letting them know if a play needed to be repeated. "I didn't leave the country or anything," Saban told reporters. "I'm just right down the street. And we have this technology, so it's really unique."

Alabama players have been tested daily since September, and everyone in the football program will be tested on Thursday, ESPN reports. Saban said he has been "diligent" about wearing a mask and social distancing, and encouraged people to continue taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Following surge in coronavirus cases, European countries impose strict new restrictions

October 14, 2020
A visitor at the Louvre.
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

New coronavirus restrictions are being implemented across Europe, due to a rising tide of infections in all corners of the continent.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said the infection rate "has been increasing for 77 days," and last week, more than 700,000 new cases were reported, a 36 percent weekly increase, NPR reports. With an average of 100,000 cases being reported daily, Europe is seeing its highest coronavirus numbers ever.

On Wednesday night, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that starting Saturday, Paris and eight other "health emergency zones" will have nightly curfews, and violators will face steep fines. Italy reported more than 7,300 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the country's largest one-day total, and the government will soon limit sporting events, school activities, and other gatherings.

The Czech Republic has the highest number of infections per capita in Europe, and on Wednesday, all schools were closed and now bars and restaurants can only offer takeout, before closing at 8 p.m. All nonessential medical procedures have also been canceled. For the next 15 days in Catalonia, all bars and restaurants can only offer food and drinks to go, and there will be limits on how many people can enter malls, gyms, and theaters. Catalan Vice President Pere Aragonés called the coronavirus statistics "very worrying," and said these strict measures must be done to "avoid a lockdown in coming weeks." Catherine Garcia

Let's try this again
Dexter is getting a revival

October 14, 2020

Showtime will evidently be taking another stab at ending Dexter.

The network on Wednesday announced it has ordered a limited series revival of Dexter, which will consist of 10 episodes scheduled to air in fall 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter. Clyde Phillips, showrunner for Dexter's first four seasons, is on board for the limited series, as is star Michael C. Hall.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

Dexter, which stars Hall as a vigilante serial killer, aired on Showtime for eight seasons, and it wrapped its run in 2013. The show's series finale saw Dexter taking up a new life as a lumberjack and was infamously disliked among fans; it's regularly brought up as among the most reviled TV endings of all time. Then again, the existence of this limited series means that will no longer be the ending at all. If at first you don't succeed, Showtime has apparently decided, try, try again. Brendan Morrow

he unfortunately still supports the patriots
Edit

Massachusetts' Republican governor 'cannot support Donald Trump for president'

October 14, 2020

Massachusetts' Republican governor is diverging from his party this election cycle.

In a Wednesday statement, Gov. Charlie Baker declared through a spokesperson that he "cannot support Donald Trump for president" and will "leave the election analysis to the pundits." Baker didn't say whether he'd support Democratic nominee Joe Biden in turn.

Baker also didn't vote for Trump in 2016, saying he cast a blank ballot for the presidency for the first time that year. He said he had previously decided he couldn't support Trump "for a number of reasons," but said Hillary Clinton had "believability issues."

Baker is a moderate Republican who has been surprisingly popular in the deep blue state of Massachusetts throughout his last five years in office. He has maintained one of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even topping Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) support among Massachusetts Democrats in August. Kathryn Krawczyk

