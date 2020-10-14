See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Following surge in coronavirus cases, European countries impose strict new restrictions

7:26 p.m.
A visitor at the Louvre.
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

New coronavirus restrictions are being implemented across Europe, due to a rising tide of infections in all corners of the continent.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said the infection rate "has been increasing for 77 days," and last week, more than 700,000 new cases were reported, a 36 percent weekly increase, NPR reports. With an average of 100,000 cases being reported daily, Europe is seeing its highest coronavirus numbers ever.

On Wednesday night, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that starting Saturday, Paris and eight other "health emergency zones" will have nightly curfews, and violators will face steep fines. Italy reported more than 7,300 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the country's largest one-day total, and the government will soon limit sporting events, school activities, and other gatherings.

The Czech Republic has the highest number of infections per capita in Europe, and on Wednesday, all schools were closed and now bars and restaurants can only offer takeout, before closing at 8 p.m. All nonessential medical procedures have also been canceled. For the next 15 days in Catalonia, all bars and restaurants can only offer food and drinks to go, and there will be limits on how many people can enter malls, gyms, and theaters. Catalan Vice President Pere Aragonés called the coronavirus statistics "very worrying," and said these strict measures must be done to "avoid a lockdown in coming weeks." Catherine Garcia

Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

8:13 p.m.
Nick Saban.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne both tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a statement, Saban, 68, said once he found out he had the virus, "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis."

The No. 2 Crimson Tide are set to play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and Saban, who has led the team to five national titles since 2007, said he isn't sure how involved he will be during the game. For Wednesday's practice, he watched via Zoom and was also on the phone with a staff member, letting them know if a play needed to be repeated. "I didn't leave the country or anything," Saban told reporters. "I'm just right down the street. And we have this technology, so it's really unique."

Alabama players have been tested daily since September, and everyone in the football program will be tested on Thursday, ESPN reports. Saban said he has been "diligent" about wearing a mask and social distancing, and encouraged people to continue taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

Dexter is getting a revival

5:26 p.m.

Showtime will evidently be taking another stab at ending Dexter.

The network on Wednesday announced it has ordered a limited series revival of Dexter, which will consist of 10 episodes scheduled to air in fall 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter. Clyde Phillips, showrunner for Dexter's first four seasons, is on board for the limited series, as is star Michael C. Hall.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

Dexter, which stars Hall as a vigilante serial killer, aired on Showtime for eight seasons, and it wrapped its run in 2013. The show's series finale saw Dexter taking up a new life as a lumberjack and was infamously disliked among fans; it's regularly brought up as among the most reviled TV endings of all time. Then again, the existence of this limited series means that will no longer be the ending at all. If at first you don't succeed, Showtime has apparently decided, try, try again. Brendan Morrow

Massachusetts' Republican governor 'cannot support Donald Trump for president'

5:09 p.m.

Massachusetts' Republican governor is diverging from his party this election cycle.

In a Wednesday statement, Gov. Charlie Baker declared through a spokesperson that he "cannot support Donald Trump for president" and will "leave the election analysis to the pundits." Baker didn't say whether he'd support Democratic nominee Joe Biden in turn.

Baker also didn't vote for Trump in 2016, saying he cast a blank ballot for the presidency for the first time that year. He said he had previously decided he couldn't support Trump "for a number of reasons," but said Hillary Clinton had "believability issues."

Baker is a moderate Republican who has been surprisingly popular in the deep blue state of Massachusetts throughout his last five years in office. He has maintained one of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even topping Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) support among Massachusetts Democrats in August. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barron Trump contracted coronavirus, showed 'no symptoms'

4:48 p.m.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's son Barron also tested positive for COVID-19.

When Trump and the first lady tested positive two weeks ago, Trump's eldest children all reported testing negative for the virus even after being near their father at the presidential debate earlier that week. That was true of Barron at first as well, but he later tested positive after an initial negative test, Melania Trump said in a Wednesday letter.

As a "strong teenager," Barron "exhibited no symptoms," Melania wrote. He has since tested negative for the virus, as has the president. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," Melania added.

Trump spent three days at Walter Reed Medical Center within a day after his positive test was made public. Melania and Barron meanwhile stayed at the White House. When Trump returned, he was allowed back in the Oval Office after just a day confined in the residence. In a Wednesday press conference, Trump told reporters Barron was "fine." Kathryn Krawczyk

Facebook, Twitter take action against New York Post story about Hunter Biden

4:39 p.m.

Both Twitter and Facebook are taking steps to limit the spread of an article from the New York Post containing unconfirmed allegations pertaining to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Twitter users who attempted to tweet a new Post story regarding an alleged email exchange between Biden's son and a Ukrainian energy executive on Wednesday were presented with a message saying it could not be sent because the link is "potentially harmful." Twitter is blocking both links and images of the Post story, BuzzFeed News reports. Previously, Facebook said it would reduce the distribution of the same story before it could be reviewed by fact-checkers.

The Post's story described an alleged correspondence between Biden's son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy executive supposedly thanking him for "an opportunity to meet your father." The outlet claimed the data was recovered from a laptop dropped off at a repair shop and said a copy of the hard drive was shared by President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

"Given the lack of authoritative reporting on the origins of the materials included in the article, we're taking action to limit the spread of this information," Twitter said, per journalist Yashar Ali. Twitter also pointed to its hacked material policy, which states that "we don't permit the use of our services to directly distribute content obtained through hacking that contains private information, may put people in physical harm or danger, or contains trade secrets."

The Biden campaign had said that the Post "never asked" it about "critical elements" of the story, adding that it has reviewed Biden's official schedules "and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place." Brendan Morrow

Barrett showed her hand by affirming mixed-race marriage but not same-sex marriage and birth control, SCOTUS expert says

4:15 p.m.

Whether it was Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that granted same-sex marriage rights nationwide, or Griswold v. Connecticut, a case regarding birth control, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett refused to give opinions on how those cases were decided, citing the fact that they may come before the court again.

But when asked Wednesday about Loving v. Virginia, the case that declared mixed-race marriage constitutional, Barrett did affirm the case was correctly decided — and for a debatable reason, Steven Mazie, a Supreme Court correspondent for The Economist, says. Barrett based her reasoning solely on the previous decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed school segregation.

But while Brown's decision stemmed from the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause, Loving stemmed from it and the due process clause. "So there is no sound reason why she can affirm Loving ... but decline to opine on gay rights," Mazie said.

Equal protection was a more important factor in Loving, Mazie concluded via New York University law professor Melissa Murray. But it still left him with a question: If mixed-race marriage is usually affirmed as a right of "personal intimacy," why aren't birth control and same-sex marriage as well? Kathryn Krawczyk

Videos show conservative activists cheering on voter suppression: 'We need to stop those ballots from going out'

3:13 p.m.

When conservatives gathered behind closed doors for conferences of the right-wing Council for National Policy, their talks had a common theme: Voter suppression.

Conservatives met for three days in February and another three in August, maskless regardless of Virginia state policies, to discuss election strategies and other goals, The Washington Post reports. One August speaker was Charlie Kirk, the founder of the college conservative group Turning Point USA. At one point, Kirk pinned college campus shutdowns on Democrats, and then called those purported decisions a "very foolish thing" because it's going to lose them opportunities to "harvest" left-leaning college students' votes, video of the event obtained by the Post reveals. "Please, keep the campuses closed, it's a great thing," he said.

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, was more explicit. He alleged Democrats were "war-gaming" a plan to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) president, and used that as a call for conservative action against mail-in ballots. "We need to stop those ballots from going out, and I want the lawyers here to tell us what to do," Fitton said in video obtained by the Post. J. Christian Adams, a former Justice Department official, meanwhile told attendees to oppose mail-in voting and "be not afraid of the accusations that you're a voter suppressor, you're a racist and so forth."

Read more about what CNP attendees had to say about voting at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

