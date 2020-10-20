10 things you need to know today: October 20, 2020

Microphones to be muted to avoid some interruptions at presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that it would mute the microphone of the candidate not speaking in parts of the second and final debate between Democrat Joe Biden and President Trump to avoid interruptions like those Trump was widely criticized for in the first forum. Trump said Monday that he would take a coronavirus test before the Thursday debate. Trump fell ill with COVID-19 and was hospitalized for several days shortly after the first debate. He declined to participate in the next scheduled meeting, which had been scheduled for last Thursday, after the organizers said the two candidates would appear remotely to avoid the risk of spreading the virus. Trump's doctors have since declared him to be free of the virus. He and Biden are due to meet Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, less than two weeks before Election Day. [CNBC, CNN]