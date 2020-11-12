10 things you need to know today: November 12, 2020

Britney Spears loses bid to oust father from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge declined Britney Spears' application to remove her father, James Spears, from the conservatorship of her estate. The pop star is looking to have her father removed as conservator, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny decided not to do so. Spears' attorney told the judge "she is afraid of her father" and "will not perform again” if he "is in charge of her career." While Penny denied the application to remove James Spears from the conservatorship, she did name a corporate fiduciary as co-conservator like Spears wanted and also made clear she would consider further petitions to remove James "down the road." Attorneys for Spears' father reportedly said in court filings his "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter." [Variety, The New York Times]