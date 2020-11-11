Biden reportedly picks Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff

-
Biden reportedly picks Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff8:08 p.m.
Biden's White House chief of staff pick calls new role 'the honor of a lifetime'8:32 p.m.
Arizona's GOP AG says election was fair, and if there was a 'conspiracy, it apparently didn't work'7:10 p.m.
Ticketmaster planning to verify if fans have received a COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative before concerts5:40 p.m.
Biden administration likely won't oppose 'every single thing' Trump has done in Israel5:22 p.m.
Jeffrey Toobin fired by The New Yorker after exposing himself on video call5:12 p.m.
Biden's Pennsylvania lead is now big enough to avoid an automatic recount4:45 p.m.
Joe Biden is bringing up climate change in his 1st calls with foreign leaders4:30 p.m.
