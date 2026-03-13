‘Food companies are riding this leguminous wave’

‘One food all Americans can agree on’

Yasmin Tayag at The Atlantic

There is “one player that any team would gladly welcome,” says Yasmin Tayag. It is “plant-based, widely available and incredibly affordable. It is the homeliest and humblest of foods: the bean.” Beans “have a lot going for them,” and “changes in American life are making beans a more attractive choice.” If the “nutritional, environmental and financial benefits aren’t sufficient reasons to root for beans, take note of their recent makeover,” as “bean innovation really took off.”

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‘Kash Patel’s “glitz and glamour” deal with the UFC’

Hayes Brown at MS NOW

A “group of current and former mixed martial arts fighters affiliated with UFC will be conducting a training seminar this weekend for students at the FBI’s academy,” and the move “does illustrate that FBI Director Kash Patel’s desire to appear cool has him in a chokehold,” says Hayes Brown. Patel is “living out a specific version of a Gen X male fantasy from atop the nation’s top law enforcement agency,” creating a “towering construct of manliness.”

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‘Young Latinos — and their commitment to social justice — are shaping the future of the Catholic Church’

Hosffman Ospino and Timothy Matovina at The Conversation

Young people “constitute the largest portion of the more than 68 million Latinos in the United States,” say Hosffman Ospino and Timothy Matovina. Despite their “diversity, their experiences tend to be lumped together.” But regardless of “how Latinos identify, many of them grew up deeply influenced by a Catholic spirituality that permeates Latino culture.” And many are now also “embracing their two or more cultures. They see that inheritance as a gift — and often as inspiration to advocate for social justice.”

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‘Mark Carney is thinking of banning kids from social media. This is why it’s a terrible idea.’

Supriya Dwivedi at the Toronto Star

Canada is “considering a social media ban for children as part of its forthcoming plan to reintroduce legislation on online harms,” says Supriya Dwivedi. But “unlike all of the other jurisdictions that are considering whether or not to ban kids from social media, Canada has not even attempted to regulate social media beyond proposing legislation that ultimately ends up going nowhere.” In an “attempt to do something about social media’s harms, the Carney government could unfairly target adults.”

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