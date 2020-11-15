10 things you need to know today: November 15, 2020

Armenians leave homes as villages come under Azerbaijani control

Territorial concessions included in a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement went into effect Sunday, and Armenians have begun leaving parts of the Nagorno-Karabakh region en masse, though Azerbaijan agreed to extend the withdrawal deadline for another 10 days. Some of the departing Armenians are setting fire to their homes, The Associated Press reports. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed territory, which is officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenians for decades, flared up in recent months. The fighting resulted in Azerbaijan seizing the key city of Shusha, leading to the ceasefire, which Russia plans to enforce with 2,000 peacekeepers. It's unclear how many Azeris will return to the region after being displaced in 1994. The Armenians who are leaving their homes cast doubt on the possibility that they could live peacefully beside the returning Azeris, per AP, and many remain uncertain of where their next destination will be. [The Associated Press, Al Jazeera]