10 things you need to know today: November 18, 2020

GOP defectors join Democrats to hold up controversial Fed nominee

Two Republican senators joined Democrats on Tuesday to block the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted "no," as they said months ago they would do. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) also opposes confirmation, but he wasn't present for the vote. "In her past statements, Ms. Shelton has called for the Federal Reserve to be less independent of the political branches and has even questioned the need for a central bank," Collins said in a statement. "This is not the right signal to send, particularly in the midst of the pandemic." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also voted against advancing the controversial nomination in a procedural move to allow him to bring it up later. [The Associated Press, Bloomberg]