Biden names campaign manager, other top campaign officials to White House senior staff

President-elect Joe Biden is bringing his winning campaign staff with him to the White House.

On Tuesday, Biden revealed several big hires to fill his White House senior staff, including bringing his winning campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon on as deputy chief of staff. She'll join Biden's expected chief of staff Ron Klain, who led the Obama administration through the Ebola outbreak and was added to the Biden team last week.

Other campaign veterans include Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a deputy campaign manager, labor activist, and former aide to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. The Biden campaign's traveling chief of staff Annie Tomasini will head Oval Office Operations, and its general counsel Dana Remus will be a counsel to the president. Meanwhile the president-elect's longtime confidants Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon will be counselor to the president and a senior adviser, respectively.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, another veteran of the Obama administration, will be chief of staff to soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden. Anthony Bernal, a longtime aide to Jill Biden, will be her senior adviser.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) also confirmed Tuesday he would join the Biden White House as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, dealing a brutal blow to the Democrats' congressional baseball team. Kathryn Krawczyk