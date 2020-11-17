See More Speed Reads
staffing up
Edit

Biden names campaign manager, other top campaign officials to White House senior staff

12:20 p.m.
Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and Valerie Biden Owens.
David McNew/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is bringing his winning campaign staff with him to the White House.

On Tuesday, Biden revealed several big hires to fill his White House senior staff, including bringing his winning campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon on as deputy chief of staff. She'll join Biden's expected chief of staff Ron Klain, who led the Obama administration through the Ebola outbreak and was added to the Biden team last week.

Other campaign veterans include Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a deputy campaign manager, labor activist, and former aide to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. The Biden campaign's traveling chief of staff Annie Tomasini will head Oval Office Operations, and its general counsel Dana Remus will be a counsel to the president. Meanwhile the president-elect's longtime confidants Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon will be counselor to the president and a senior adviser, respectively.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, another veteran of the Obama administration, will be chief of staff to soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden. Anthony Bernal, a longtime aide to Jill Biden, will be her senior adviser.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) also confirmed Tuesday he would join the Biden White House as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, dealing a brutal blow to the Democrats' congressional baseball team. Kathryn Krawczyk

hot stove
Edit

Theo Epstein steps down as Chicago Cubs president

12:41 p.m.

Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein announced Tuesday that he's amicably moving from the role he's held since joining the club in 2011. Jed Hoyer, who has worked for years beside Epstein with both the Cubs and the Boston Red Sox, will replace him.

Epstein is one of the most respected and successful executives in baseball, his reputation buoyed by the fact that he fielded two curse-breaking teams throughout his career — first the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who ended the franchise's 86-year World Series drought, and then the 2016 Cubs, who brought the North Side of Chicago a trophy for the first time in 108 years.

The timing of the news is somewhat surprising, since Epstein still had another year left on his contract. But it was widely believed he would depart the organization next year, and he has previously said on the record that staying in one job too long generally doesn't work out well for either side.

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are both looking to fill key decision-making roles within their franchises, but don't expect Epstein to head in either direction; he has reportedly confirmed to friends that he'll at least be taking the 2021 season off. He did reportedly add that he plans on "having a third chapter" in baseball, but there's speculation that he'd rather be part of a future ownership group than running baseball operations when that time comes. Tim O'Donnell

hot stove
Edit

Cedric Richmond's departure from Congress will leave a gaping hole on the Democratic baseball team

12:07 p.m.

The Democratic congressional baseball team will have a big hole to fill in their rotation.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) is headed for the Biden White House, where he'll serve as a senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden and lead the Office of Public Engagement. But Biden's gain is a loss for congressional Democrats, who will not only miss him in the House (though his seat is in deep blue territory), but also as the their side's ace in the annual congressional baseball game.

Richmond, who pitched at Morehouse College, was perhaps the only true standout in the event every year. FiveThirtyEight previously went all in on advanced metrics and discovered he had a 2.5 WAR in just eight games, well ahead of the rest of the field. On the mound, he struck out a quarter of all batters he faced and pitched to a 2.20 ERA. He was just as good at the plate, slashing .652/.758/1.087 and hitting the game's lone homer in the past 10 years.

Richmond on Tuesday downplayed his prodigious talent, joking at a press conference that he didn't need to be "Hank Aaron or Willie Mays" since he was just playing against congressional Republicans. He also cited incoming Texas Democrat, Colin Allred, a former NFL player who apparently also grew up playing baseball, as a potential replacement on the hill, and suggested he could still lend his skills as a coach. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Regular mouthwashes may help destroy coronavirus, study suggests

11:07 a.m.
Mouthwash.
iStock.

Regular, over-the-counter mouthwashes have shown "promising signs" of killing the COVID-19 coronavirus in saliva, scientists at Cardiff University in Wales have found.

The study discovered that mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetylpyridinium chloride destroyed the virus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it in a lab. The report hasn't been peer reviewed, and the next step is to see if mouthwashes are as effective as they are in patients as they were in the lab setting. Results from a clinical trial at the University Hospital of Wales are expected next year.

While the news is encouraging, it seems likely mouthwashing would be an addition to preventative measures like hand washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing, as opposed to a treatment since the liquid would not be able to reach the respiratory tract or the lungs, BBC News notes.

The results come after another study also found CPC-based mouthwashes to be effective in reducing viral load, reports BBC. Read more at BBC News and take a look at the study's findings here. Tim O'Donnell

quarantined
Edit

Chuck Grassley quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

10:49 a.m.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has gone into quarantine after he was exposed to COVID-19.

The 87-year-old president pro tempore of the Senate said in a statement on Tuesday he "learned today that I've been exposed to the coronavirus" and will "immediately" begin to quarantine while awaiting test results.

"I'm feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it's important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy," Grassley said.

Grassley, who is third in the presidential line of succession and is the second-oldest U.S. senator, has never missed a vote since 1993, The Washington Post's Seung Min Kim notes. His statement said he will continue to work from home. Brendan Morrow

and the pandemic is worse than ever
Edit

Congress seemingly has no plans to renew or pass more coronavirus relief before the year ends

10:46 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A whole bunch of COVID-19 relief provisions are set to expire at the end of the year, and Congress shows no sign of renewing them .

The last COVID-19 relief bill expired at the end of July, and since then, Congress and the White House have been locked in negotiations to pass a series of new provisions. But as Politico reports, talks have essentially ground to a halt, likely forcing Americans to make it through the rest of the year with no sign of stimulus checks or other relief.

After the pandemic began in March, the federal government sent $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans and extended boosted unemployment benefits to the record number of people who had lost their jobs. Those unemployment benefits expired in July, but two pandemic unemployment programs meant for gig workers and those who had maxed out their state's unemployment benefits have remained, and will until the end of 2020. Also expiring at the end of the year is a federal eviction moratorium, a variety of state and local funding, and small business debt relief, among other provisions, Politico notes.

The Democratic-controlled House passed its COVID-19 relief legislation months ago, but the GOP-held Senate still pushed for a bill totaling far less than the $2 trillion Democrats want. Months later, President Trump is in lame duck territory, the House and Senate remain committed to their own bills, and COVID-19 is spreading more than ever. As Politico's Jake Sherman points out, this means Americans will likely have to get through the holidays without another stimulus check, and will probably lose a range of benefits once the year ends. Kathryn Krawczyk

controversial
Edit

Stanford is distancing itself from Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

10:10 a.m.

Stanford University appears to be trying to distance itself from Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump's coronavirus adviser and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institute. Atlas, a neuroradiologist, is known for his controversial view that the U.S. should not rely on restrictive methods to curb the virus' spread, but rather naturally achieve herd immunity. On Tuesday night, Stanford addressed questions about the university's relationship with Atlas, stating that Atlas' views are inconsistent with the school's approach. "We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing," the university said in a press release.

But Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall argues that Atlas is far from the only person affiliated with Stanford and the Hoover Institute to espouse controversial ideas or produce questionable studies about the pandemic. Marshall, in fact, thinks the university has been "a hotspot" of COVID-19 misinformation since the early stages of the crisis.

Last week, in a Twitter thread, Marshall pointed to a now-discredited and potentially unethical antibody study; a letter known as The Great Barrington Declaration, which takes an anti-lockdown stance; a prediction that only 500 people in the U.S. would die from COVID-19; and even epidemiology expert John Ionniadis' early estimates that fell short of the virus' eventual toll. All of those cases had ties to Stanford and Hoover, Marshall noted. Read the full thread here. Tim O'Donnell

fleeting
Edit

Twitter rolls out 'Fleets,' tweets that disappear after 24 hours

9:43 a.m.

Twitter is officially rolling out a feature for tweets that are even more disposable than usual.

The company beginning on Tuesday is globally launching "Fleets," its new feature for "fleeting thoughts" that disappear after 24 hours, Variety reports.

In a blog post, Twitter described Fleets as a solution for those who feel that regular tweeting is "uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there's so much pressure to rack up retweets and likes." Fleets, on the other hand, are a "lower pressure way for people to talk about what's happening" and share "momentary thoughts," Twitter said. They can't be liked or retweeted, nor can they receive public replies, CNN notes.

Twitter had previously been testing Fleets in some countries, and the company said it found they "helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings." In addition to text, Fleets can also include photos and videos, and by disappearing after 24 hours, they can function like Snapchat Stories.

This is the latest major new feature from Twitter after the platform previously began rolling out "voice tweets," and according to Variety, Twitter is also testing "live audio 'spaces' that let small groups of people talk privately with each other in real time." But The New York Times notes that "in shifting toward more private communications, Twitter will have to strike a balance between monitoring and limiting abusive content with the privacy of its users." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.