10 things you need to know today: November 25, 2020

Biden unveils security team, saying, 'America is back'

President-elect Joe Biden announced his top picks for his national security team on Tuesday. Biden said the veteran security experts he chose had the experience to restore America's global leadership in fighting terrorism, climate change, and nuclear proliferation. He said the team would ensure that the United States is "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," adding: "America is back." Biden noted that his choice for director of national intelligence, former Deputy Director of the CIA Avril Haines, would be the first woman in the post. He also pointed out that his selection for head of the Homeland Security Department, Alejandro Mayorkas, would be the first Latino and the first immigrant in that job. Biden also formally tapped Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, and former Secretary of State John Kerry as his climate envoy. [The New York Times]