Beyoncé leads the 2021 Grammy nominations

Beyoncé leads the 2021 Grammy nominations1:55 p.m.
Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to criminal charges, admits role in opioid epidemic2:05 p.m.
Trump unexpectedly held a 63-second press conference1:06 p.m.
Dow Jones hits 30,000 for the 1st time in history12:39 p.m.
Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials11:59 a.m.
Facebook employees reportedly argue for making post-election 'calmer, less divisive' news feed permanent11:47 a.m.
Original Biden campaign officials feel Obama staffers are cutting them out of administration jobs11:09 a.m.
Essential workers are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of elderly, high-risk patients10:16 a.m.
