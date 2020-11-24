See More Speed Reads
Dow Jones hits 30,000 for the 1st time in history

12:39 p.m.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit a key milestone for the first time in history.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones climbed more than 400 points, taking it above 30,000 for the first time ever, CNBC reports.

The Dow has been climbing throughout the month amid a string of promising news on COVID-19 vaccine candidates, as well as after President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. On Monday, Biden's transition was able to formally begin, which helped to ease "investors' concerns about a drawn-out period of uncertainty," The Wall Street Journal reports.

This historic milestone for the Dow comes after the stock market plunged earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States and lockdown measures were imposed throughout the country. But this month alone, the Dow is up 13 percent and is "on track for its biggest monthly gain since 1987," according to CNBC.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam told the Journal, "The idea that we're hitting Dow 30,000 in a pandemic year, the same year where it almost hit 18,000, is utterly outrageous." Brendan Morrow

Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to criminal charges, admits role in opioid epidemic

2:05 p.m.
Purdue Pharma headquarters.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Purdue Pharma, which produces on OxyContin, on Tuesday admitted its role in the growth of the United States' opioid epidemic, pleading guilty to a set of criminal charges as part of a settlement with the federal government, The Associated Press reports.

The guilty plea included admissions that the pharmaceutical giant impeded the Drug Enforcement Administration's efforts to combat the opioid crisis by failing to maintain (despite assuring the DEA otherwise) an effective program focused on preventing prescription drugs from making it onto the black market, providing the agency with misleading information so it could boost manufacturing quotas, and paying doctors through a speakers program as incentive for them to write more painkiller prescriptions.

The company will pay the federal government $225 million in the settlement, which is just a fraction of the $8.3 billion it owes in penalties and forfeitures. Paying the smaller amount is dependent on Purdue executing settlements while moving through bankruptcy court with state and local governments, and other groups that are also suing the company.

Many of the other plaintiffs are unsatisfied with the settlement, AP notes, especially because members of the Sackler family who own Purdue are not facing criminal charges and, despite owing the U.S. government millions and giving up control of the company, will not see their overall wealth affected significantly. Several state attorneys general also oppose Purdue's plans for future settlements, which include transforming into a public benefit corporation that would use its proceeds to address the opioid crisis. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Beyoncé leads the 2021 Grammy nominations

1:55 p.m.
Beyonce
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

The 2021 Grammy nominations are here, and the Beyhive should be quite satisfied with them.

The nominations for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé scored the most nods of any artist with nine, Variety reports. Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa also picked up six nominations each.

Beyoncé earned not one but two nominations in the category of Record of the Year, one for "Black Parade" and another for her work on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." The former song was also nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, while the latter song was also nominated in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories. Additionally, Beyoncé is nominated for her film Black is King and her "Brown Skin Girl" music video, as well.

For Album of the Year, the nominees were Jhené Aiko's Chilombo, Black Pumas's Black Pumas, Coldplay's Everyday Life, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 3, Haim's Women In Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding, and Taylor Swift's Folklore. Meanwhile, in addition to "Black Parade" and "Savage," the other Record of the Year nominees were Black Pumas' "Colors," DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat's "Say So," Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," and Post Malone's "Circles."

Beyoncé fared better than expected after not actually having a new album in contention, and one of the other biggest surprises, The Associated Press noted, was that The Weeknd didn't pick up any nominations. This, Variety writes, may "go down as one of the most shocking complete shutouts in modern Grammy history."

The 63rd Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, are set for Jan. 31. Read the full list of nominees here. Brendan Morrow

Trump unexpectedly held a 63-second press conference

1:06 p.m.

President Trump on Tuesday surprised the White House press corps by announcing he would be making remarks in the briefing room in just a few minutes. As it turned out, he just wanted to highlight that the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 for the first time ever earlier in the day. He called it a "sacred number."

Trump congratulated his administration and, "most importantly," the American people for the milestone, and then walked out of the room. The entire event lasted just over one minute, which CNN's Jim Acosta described as the "shortest briefing ever." Reporters, as has been the case for the past several weeks, fired questions at him to no avail and were left scratching their heads. Tim O'Donnell

Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

11:59 a.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday predicted President-elect Joe Biden's new hires for his incoming administration would be "polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline," facetiously citing how many members of the group have Ivy League degrees.

It's true that many of Biden's picks so far went to Ivy League schools, but Rubio's remark makes less sense when considering that the current White House is a similarly Ivy-infused crowd. President Trump himself went to the University of Pennsylvania, after all.

The GOP's critique that Democratic administrations are oversaturated with Ivy Leaguers isn't new. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin pointed out that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has a Harvard degree, issued a similar complaint about former the Cabinet chosen by former President Barack Obama, who defeated him in the 2012 election. Tim O'Donnell

Facebook employees reportedly argue for making post-election 'calmer, less divisive' news feed permanent

11:47 a.m.
Facebook
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook reportedly tweaked its algorithm after the election in a way that resulted in a "calmer" news feed — and some employees are pushing for this to become the new normal.

After seeing election misinformation going viral following Election Day, Facebook instituted an "emergency" algorithm change that involved having authoritative news appear more prominently in users' feeds, The New York Times reports. The algorithm was reportedly adjusted to give greater weight to "news ecosystem quality" scores, which Facebook uses to rank publishers based on journalism quality. As a result, the Times reports, mainstream publications like CNN, The New York Times, and NPR received a "spike in visibility," while partisan pages like Breitbart and Occupy Democrats were less visible.

"It was a vision of what a calmer, less divisive Facebook might look like," the Times writes. "Some employees argued the change should become permanent, even if it was unclear how that might affect the amount of time people spent on Facebook. In an employee meeting the week after the election, workers asked whether the 'nicer news feed' could stay."

Facebook executives, however, have said that that its election changes were "always meant to be temporary."

The Times' report also includes details about some other changes Facebook reportedly considered, one of which would retroactively inform more users that they shared misinformation, something that's now done specifically with COVID-19 misinformation. But according to the Times, this was rejected over concerns it would "disproportionately" affect right-wing sites. Another change that would involve demoting content seen as being "bad for the world" reportedly was shown to lead to a decrease in sessions, so Facebook approved a different change leaving "more objectionable posts" in news feed while not decreasing sessions.

A Facebook executive denied that those were the reasons for the features being rejected, telling the Times, "No News Feed product change is ever solely made because of its impact on time spent." Brendan Morrow

Original Biden campaign officials feel Obama staffers are cutting them out of administration jobs

11:09 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The conventional wisdom, Politico's Ryan Lizza reports, is that President-elect Joe Biden is stocking his White House with campaign officials and longtime aides. Frontline administration picks like Ron Klain, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, and Antony Blinken, are all examples of that, but below the top level, discontent is reportedly growing.

Per Politico, there's a sense among original campaign staffers — those who signed on to Biden's team for the Democratic primaries and stuck with him while he struggled early in the contest — that Obama administration veterans are taking over the transition and will leave them behind.

"The Obama staffers are now cutting out the people who got Biden elected," an anonymous senior Biden official told Politico. "None of these people found the courage to help the [vice president] when he was running and now they are elevating their friends over the Biden people."

The longtime Biden campaign staffers also reportedly fear that later-arriving colleagues, who joined up after Dillon took over the campaign in March when Biden became the frontrunner, have priority. As another Biden adviser put it, "people who were not part of winning the hard-fought primary were placed before people who were part of that. If you noticed, [Dillon's] people are being taken care of." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Essential workers are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of elderly, high-risk patients

10:16 a.m.
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Essential workers — including people who work in meat-packing plants, waste management operations, and the transportation sectors, as well as police officers, firefighters, and teachers — are expected to have earlier access to coronavirus vaccines than any group save for health care workers, Stat News reports. That means those workers would move ahead of people 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the group of experts tasked with making recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine use, has not yet had a formal vote on the matter, but members expressed support for the proposal, writes Stat.

The intention is reportedly to ensure people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and make up a high percentage of essential workers, are at the front of the priority line, should they choose to get vaccinated.

"These essential workers are out there putting themselves at risk to allow the rest of us to socially distance," said Beth Bell, a global health expert from the University of Washington who is on the ACIP and chairs its COVID-19 work group. "And they come from disadvantaged situations, they come from disadvantaged communities." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

