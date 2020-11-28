10 things you need to know today: November 28, 2020

Iran blames Israel for killing top nuclear scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a nuclear scientist who U.S. and Israeli intelligence officials suspect was leading Iran's nuclear weapons program, was shot and killed Friday while traveling in a vehicle east of Tehran, Iranian state media said. He was apparently taken to the hospital for treatment, but doctors were unable to save him. Fakhrizadeh has long been a top target of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel, warning Tehran would respond "in due time." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there will be "definitive punishment of the perpetrators," though he did not specify who that was. Protesters burned Israeli and American flags at a demonstration in Tehran on Saturday. Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert. Israeli officials have not commented on the incident, but U.S. officials said Israel was behind the attack; it's unclear how much the U.S. knew about in advance. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]