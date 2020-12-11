10 things you need to know today: December 11, 2020

U.S. executes Brandon Bernard for role in double murder when he was 18

The federal government executed Brandon Bernard by lethal injection on Thursday for his role in a 1999 double murder in Texas that occurred when he was 18. The execution, carried out despite objections from jurors in the case, was the first of five scheduled in the final weeks of the Trump administration, and the first in a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years. Bernard was the youngest prisoner, based on his age at the time of the crime, executed by the federal government in nearly 70 years. Bernard apologized to the relatives of the victims, Todd and Stacie Bagley, and his own family, saying: "I wish I could take it all back, but I can't." Georgia Bagley, Todd's mother, expressed relief that the sentence was carried out, and said Bernard's remorse helped "heal my heart." [NBC News, The Associated Press]