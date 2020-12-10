See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

Panel votes to recommend FDA approve Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

5:59 p.m.
pfizer vaccine
Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images

An independent advisory panel voted on Thursday in favor of recommending that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Stat News reports.

The 17-4 vote came after a lengthy meeting in which the panel of experts discussed whether the benefits of the vaccine candidate outweighed the risks for patients age 16 and up, reports NBC News. The vote was a key step on the path to FDA approval — while the FDA isn't obligated to follow the panel's recommendation, it is widely expected to authorize the vaccine and allow for the nation's existing doses to be distributed to priority groups, namely health care workers and long-term care facility residents. The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use in the U.K., Saudi Arabia, Canada and Bahrain. Read more at Stat News and NBC News. The Week Staff

extremely contradictory and incredibly confusing
Edit

106 House Republicans support suit challenging blue states' election results — including 16 re-elected on the same ballots

5:15 p.m.

Texas' attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election is wracked with contradictions.

On Tuesday, Texas' attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules. Seventeen red states have since filed in support of the suit, even though Texas and several other states had implemented the same mail-in and early-voting rules by the same methods. And in a further paradox on Thursday, 106 GOP House members also joined Texas' suit as amici curiae, despite the fact that many of them had been re-elected on the same ballots.

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin flipped from electing President Trump in the 2016 election to going for President-elect Joe Biden in 2020. But those states all managed to elect and re-elect several Republican congressmembers — 16 of whom filed in support of the suit Thursday — using the exact same voting rules that also elected Biden.

Not every congressional Republican is onboard with the Texas suit. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) suggested Texas' attorney general was "begging for a pardon" and "filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit," while three members of the Texas delegation had their doubts. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has meanwhile offered to present the case for Trump in front of the Supreme Court. Kathryn Krawczyk

texas lawsuit
Edit

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin fire back at 'seditious' Texas lawsuit

4:20 p.m.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are firing back at Texas' attempt to "strip millions of voters" of their choices in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Texas' attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules — despite Texas implementing some of the same rule changes itself. But as Wisconsin's attorney general put it in a Thursday filing, Texas' claims not only "have no merit," but would only "harm the millions of Wisconsin voters who determined the outcome of the election."

Michigan struck a similar theme in its Thursday response, saying the suit would "disenfranchise millions of Michigan voters in favor of the preferences of a handful of people who appear to be disappointed with the official results." Pennsylvania meanwhile had some of the harshest words for the Texas suit, calling it a "legally indefensible" addition to the "cacophony of bogus claims" challenging "the legitimacy of the election." Pennsylvania has requested the court reject this "seditious abuse of the judicial process," and "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated."

A coalition of states and territories that went for Biden — as well as North Carolina — also chimed in with a supporting brief on Thursday. Six red states meanwhile signed on to become parties along with Texas. And Ohio's Republican attorney general said the state wouldn't take sides, rejecting Texas' case but also asking for a ruling on the Electors Clause of the Constitution.

Kathryn Krawczyk

deleted
Edit

CDC director allegedly ordered staff to delete email from Trump administration official trying to change COVID-19 report

3:46 p.m.
Robert Redfield
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official has reportedly alleged that Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee attempting to interfere with a scientific report.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote to Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week to express "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The Washington Post and Politico report.

Clyburn said that Charlotte Kent, editor of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, told investigators she was instructed to delete an email from Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander, and that it was her understanding that this direction was coming from Redfield. She also reportedly said the email was already deleted by the time she tried to look for it.

Alexander was "aiming to water down" a CDC report on COVID-19 and its risk to children "to match President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the virus," Politico writes. The email Redfield allegedly ordered to be deleted reportedly included Alexander complaining that the CDC was trying to "hurt this Presidnet [sic] for their reasons which I am not interested in," and Clyburn said Alexander "demanded that CDC alter or rescind truthful scientific reports he believed were damaging to President Trump."

The report was ultimately not altered or rescinded, the Post reports. The House subcommittee is now seeking an interview with Redfield, according to CNN. A spokesperson for HHS told the Post that the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent is irresponsible," adding, "we urge the subcommittee to release the transcript in full, which will show that during her testimony Dr. Kent repeatedly said there was no political interference in the MMWR process." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Moderna doses 1st participants in study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

1:43 p.m.
Moderna
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Moderna has started dosing participants in a study examining its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in adolescents.

The company announced Thursday the beginning of this trial that will enroll 3,000 U.S. participants to study the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18, Reuters reports.

"Our goal is to generate data in the spring of 2021 that will support the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents in advance of the 2021 school year," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

Moderna previously announced that a late-stage trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is almost 95 percent effective in adults, and the company has applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. It's one of two companies that applied for FDA authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the other being Pfizer.

Bancel also said Thursday that this "adolescent study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population," adding, "we hope we will be able to provide a safe vaccine to provide protection to adolescents so they can return to school in a normal setting." Brendan Morrow

just startup things
Edit

Airbnb's co-founder learns live on air that his net worth just doubled

1:29 p.m.

Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky could use a bit of work on his poker face — though learning you've raised a few billion more dollars than expected is a reasonable excuse for breaking it.

The home rental app, which Chesky launched along with Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia, first started selling shares at $68 per piece when they began being traded Wednesday. But that share price shot up before trading was set to open on Thursday, more than doubling to $139 each.

Essentially, Chesky and the other co-founders' net worth was about to double as well, from about $3 billion to more than $6 billion, seeing as they all planned to retain around 10 percent of the company. But Chesky apparently didn't know that until he talked to Bloomberg on Thursday. When a host on the business network told Chesky about the new IPO, he quite literally was at a loss for words, only managing to explain that the company had expected to price its shares at around $30 back in April. Kathryn Krawczyk

Get Well Soon
Edit

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

12:39 p.m.
Ellen DeGeneres
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.

The comedian announced her coronavirus diagnosis Thursday in a statement on Twitter, writing that "fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now."

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," DeGeneres said.

The current season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show kicked off in September, and in October, the show brought back a limited studio audience. Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. appeared in person with DeGeneres on Wednesday's show, the New York Daily News notes.

DeGeneres joins a number of high-profile celebrities who have caught COVID-19 throughout the pandemic including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Idris Elba.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays," DeGeneres wrote on Thursday. "Please stay healthy and safe." Brendan Morrow

filling the cabinet
Edit

Biden's latest Cabinet picks slammed for lack of relevant experience

12:08 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday he'll nominate Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and will name Susan Rice his head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. And while both of the nominees have lots of Washington experience, they're receiving criticism for their lack of experience in the departments they've been named to.

McDonough was a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, and was reportedly chosen for his skill in crisis management and deep experience in government operations, a source familiar with the choice tells Military Times. And while he did handle the aftermath of the Obama administration's VA wait times scandal, McDonough isn't a veteran, and wasn't known for his work in veterans issues under Obama. AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly told Military Times he was "surprised by this pick," while others were more explicit with their criticism.

Rice was meanwhile ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Adviser under Obama. She was on Biden's vice presidential shortlist, and was also expected to be a top contender for secretary of state. But Rice has long been the target of Republican opposition, perhaps influencing Biden to pick her for a spot that doesn't require Senate confirmation. Still, the decision is surprising considering Rice has spent her career in foreign policy and doesn't have high-level experience in domestic policy roles. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.