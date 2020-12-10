See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. tops 3,300 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day

8:49 p.m.
A memorial to a coronavirus victim.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

On Thursday, the United States reported nearly 3,350 COVID-19 deaths — the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

This broke Wednesday's record of 3,140 deaths, which was the first time more people died in a day from the coronavirus than in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, The Washington Post reports. The national seven-day average for daily deaths is 2,360.

Public health experts do not expect the number of deaths to drop over the next few months, as the virus is spreading uncontrollably in nearly every state. Over seven of the last nine days, more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases were reported daily, with nearly 220,000 cases recorded on Thursday. Catherine Garcia

remembering chadwick boseman
Edit

Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa won't be recast in Black Panther 2, Marvel says

9:01 p.m.
Chadwick Boseman
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

A sequel to Black Panther is proceeding following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, but his character will not be recast, Marvel has revealed.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke on Thursday during a Disney presentation for investors and previewed upcoming Marvel films, among them being a sequel to the hit 2018 film Black Panther. Boseman, who played the titular Black Panther, died in August following a battle with colon cancer, and since then, it was unclear whether Marvel might find a new actor to step in as his character of King T'Challa. But in the presentation, Feige announced Marvel won't do so.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives," Feige said, per USA Today. "His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. It's for that reason we will not recast the character."

Feige didn't provide further details about how the Black Panther sequel will proceed without Boseman, but he said the studio would "honor the legacy" that the actor helped build by continuing to explore "all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

With Marvel not planning to recast T'Challa, it's possible another character from the original movie, including Letitia Wright's Shuri or Winston Duke's M'Baku, could take on the role of Black Panther in the Marvel franchise. The Black Panther sequel is set to bring back director Ryan Coogler, and it will hit theaters in 2022. Brendan Morrow

the future of the force
Edit

Lucasfilm announces The Mandalorian spinoffs, new Patty Jenkins Star Wars film, and more

7:31 p.m.
The Mandalorian
Disney/Lucasfilm

Just over a week ahead of The Mandalorian's season finale, Lucasfilm just dropped some key reveals about the future of Star Wars.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during a Disney presentation for investors on Thursday announced a number of upcoming Star Wars projects both for Disney+ and theaters. Among the biggest reveals: Patty Jenkins, the acclaimed director of Wonder Woman, will direct the next Star Wars film. It will be called Rogue Squadron and follow a "new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride," Lucasfilm said. The film is set for release in 2023.

On the television side, two spinoffs of The Mandalorian were also announced. The first is called Rangers of the New Republic, which will be set within The Mandalorian's timeline and "intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event." The other is a limited series called Ahsoka, which will star Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian's second season.

Another new Star Wars show revealed was Lando, an event series centered around Lando Calrissian from Dear White People creator Justin Simien.

Kennedy also provided details about previously-reported Star Wars projects. A Disney+ show from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, for example, was revealed to be called The Acolyte, a "mystery-thriller" set in an era prior to the Star Wars prequel trilogy known as the High Republic. And speaking of the prequels, Hayden Christensen was confirmed to be reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show, which will star Ewan McGregor.

All in all, Disney said, expect 10 Star Wars shows to be released on Disney+ in the next few years. The Mandalorian may represent Disney's first steps into live-action Star Wars television, but clearly, they weren't the last. Brendan Morrow

calling him out
Edit

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse calls Texas AG's election lawsuit 'a PR stunt'

7:31 p.m.
Sen. Ben Sasse.
Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) isn't buying Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton's (R) claim that his lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election results in four states is due to concerns about the integrity of the vote.

It's a "PR stunt rather than a lawsuit," Sasse told The Washington Examiner on Thursday and an attempt to gain "a pardon" from President Trump.

The Associated Press reported in November that after several of Paxton's former aides accused him of bribery and other crimes, the FBI launched an investigation into whether Paxton illegally used his office to help friend and campaign donor Nate Paul, a wealthy real estate developer.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Paxton claims Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin "tainted the integrity" of the election through the use of mail-in ballots, and their results should be overturned, a move that would reverse President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Sasse told the Examiner he predicts the Supreme Court "swats this away," adding that the lawsuit's assertions "have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas' own solicitor general isn't signing on."

Lawyer Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel with the Department of Defense, agreed with Sasse's assessment, saying it not only appears as though Paxton is begging for a pardon, but "it also looks like potential bribery." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Edit

New Hampshire House Speaker dies of COVID-19

6:33 p.m.
Dick Hinch.
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch (R) died Wednesday of COVID-19, one week after he was elected to the position.

Hinch, 71, was House majority leader from 2015 to 2018. Republicans gained control of the state House and Senate in last month's elections, and during a speech last week, Hinch asked his fellow lawmakers to "not look at each other as Republicans and Democrats, but as friends and colleagues, working towards the same goal."

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald (R) announced Hinch's cause of death on Thursday afternoon. Acting Speaker Sherman Packard (R) and Senate President Chuck Morse (R) said in a statement that they will work with state health officials to see if there are "any additional, specific steps we should take, beyond our ongoing COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, to ensure the continued protection of our legislators and staff."

Last week, multiple GOP House members tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an indoor Republican caucus meeting, NPR reports. Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
Edit

Panel votes to recommend FDA approve Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

5:59 p.m.
pfizer vaccine
Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images

An independent advisory panel voted on Thursday in favor of recommending that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Stat News reports.

The 17-4 vote came after a lengthy meeting in which the panel of experts discussed whether the benefits of the vaccine candidate outweighed the risks for patients age 16 and up, reports NBC News. The vote was a key step on the path to FDA approval — while the FDA isn't obligated to follow the panel's recommendation, it is widely expected to authorize the vaccine and allow for the nation's existing doses to be distributed to priority groups, namely health care workers and long-term care facility residents. The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use in the U.K., Saudi Arabia, Canada and Bahrain. Read more at Stat News and NBC News. The Week Staff

extremely contradictory and incredibly confusing
Edit

106 House Republicans support suit challenging blue states' election results — including 16 re-elected on the same ballots

5:15 p.m.

Texas' attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election is wracked with contradictions.

On Tuesday, Texas' attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules. Seventeen red states have since filed in support of the suit, even though Texas and several other states had implemented the same mail-in and early-voting rules by the same methods. And in a further paradox on Thursday, 106 GOP House members also joined Texas' suit as amici curiae, despite the fact that many of them had been re-elected on the same ballots.

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin flipped from electing President Trump in the 2016 election to going for President-elect Joe Biden in 2020. But those states all managed to elect and re-elect several Republican congressmembers — 16 of whom filed in support of the suit Thursday — using the exact same voting rules that also elected Biden.

Not every congressional Republican is onboard with the Texas suit. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) suggested Texas' attorney general was "begging for a pardon" and "filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit," while three members of the Texas delegation had their doubts. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has meanwhile offered to present the case for Trump in front of the Supreme Court. Kathryn Krawczyk

texas lawsuit
Edit

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin fire back at 'seditious' Texas lawsuit

4:20 p.m.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are firing back at Texas' attempt to "strip millions of voters" of their choices in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Texas' Republican attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules — despite Texas implementing some of the same rule changes itself. But as Wisconsin's attorney general put it in a Thursday filing, Texas' claims not only "have no merit," but would only "harm the millions of Wisconsin voters who determined the outcome of the election."

Michigan struck a similar theme in its Thursday response, saying the suit would "disenfranchise millions of Michigan voters in favor of the preferences of a handful of people who appear to be disappointed with the official results." Pennsylvania meanwhile had some of the harshest words for the Texas suit, calling it a "legally indefensible" addition to the "cacophony of bogus claims" challenging "the legitimacy of the election." Pennsylvania has requested the court reject this "seditious abuse of the judicial process" and "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated."

A coalition of states and territories that went for Biden — as well as North Carolina — also chimed in with a supporting brief on Thursday. Six red states meanwhile signed on to become parties along with Texas. And Ohio's Republican attorney general said the state wouldn't take sides, rejecting Texas' case but also asking for a ruling on the Electors Clause of the Constitution. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.