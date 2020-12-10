U.S. tops 3,300 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day

-
U.S. tops 3,300 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day8:49 p.m.
-
Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa won't be recast in Black Panther 2, Marvel says9:01 p.m.
-
Lucasfilm announces The Mandalorian spinoffs, new Patty Jenkins Star Wars film, and more7:31 p.m.
-
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse calls Texas AG's election lawsuit 'a PR stunt'7:31 p.m.
-
New Hampshire House Speaker dies of COVID-196:33 p.m.
-
Panel votes to recommend FDA approve Pfizer vaccine for emergency use5:59 p.m.
-
106 House Republicans support suit challenging blue states' election results — including 16 re-elected on the same ballots5:15 p.m.
-
Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin fire back at 'seditious' Texas lawsuit4:20 p.m.
8:49 p.m.
9:01 p.m.
7:31 p.m.
7:31 p.m.
6:33 p.m.
5:59 p.m.
106 House Republicans support suit challenging blue states' election results — including 16 re-elected on the same ballots
5:15 p.m.
4:20 p.m.