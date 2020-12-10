Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin fire back at 'seditious' Texas lawsuit

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are firing back at Texas' attempt to "strip millions of voters" of their choices in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Texas' attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules — despite Texas implementing some of the same rule changes itself. But as Wisconsin's attorney general put it in a Thursday filing, Texas' claims not only "have no merit," but would only "harm the millions of Wisconsin voters who determined the outcome of the election.

Michigan struck a similar theme in its Thursday response, saying the suit would "disenfranchise millions of Michigan voters in favor of the preferences of a handful of people who appear to be disappointed with the official results." Pennsylvania meanwhile had some of the harshest words for the Texas suit, calling it a "legally indefensible" addition to the "cacophony of bogus claims" challenging "the legitimacy of the election." Pennsylvania has requested the court reject this "seditious abuse of the judicial process," and "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated."

Wow: Pennsylvania says Texas' request to invalidate its election is a "seditious abuse of the judicial process" and urges the court to "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated." pic.twitter.com/6Q9lgl65c7 — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 10, 2020

A coalition of states and territories that went for Biden — as well as North Carolina — also chimed in with a supporting brief on Thursday. Six red states meanwhile signed on to become parties along with Texas. And Ohio's Republican attorney general said the state wouldn't take sides, rejecting Texas' case but also asking for a ruling on the Electors Clause of the Constitution.