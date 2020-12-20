10 things you need to know today: December 20, 2020

U.K. tightens restrictions due to concern about new coronavirus variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will change course and no longer ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions for five days during the week of Christmas. Instead, more than 16 million people in London and Southeast England are required to stay home amid rising cases. Household mixing is restricted in those areas, and in the rest of England socializing can only take place Christmas Day. Some of the restrictions could last until a widespread vaccine rollout. The increased concern comes after Johnson met with officials to discuss emerging scientific evidence about a new, potentially more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The virus mutation has reportedly appeared in the U.K., Australia, and continental Europe, and while there's no evidence it has any effect on the severity of COVID-19 infections, it appears to be leading to faster spread. Scientists say they don't anticipate the variant will alter the effectiveness of vaccines. [Bloomberg, The Financial Times]