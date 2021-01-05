10 things you need to know today: January 5, 2021

Cuomo announces New York's 1st case of new coronavirus strain

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday that his state had detected its first case of the new, highly infectious coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom. New York is the fourth state to confirm a case of the new strain, after Colorado, California, and Florida. Cuomo said the patient was in Saratoga County, and had no known history of travel. Even though the U.S. only has a few cases of the variant so far, it spreads so fast that public health officials expected it to soon be rampant. "It will likely become our dominant strain within a few months," Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, and Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco, wrote in a Sunday Washington Post op-ed. Existing vaccines are believed to be effective against the new strain. [The Hill]