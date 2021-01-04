Law And Order
Police: Proud Boys leader arrested in burning of Black Lives Matter banner

7:56 p.m.
Enrique Tarrio.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys organization, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C., on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Manner banner, a police spokesman said.

The banner was taken from the Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church, during a rally on Dec. 12, and Tarrio later told The Washington Post he was part of the burning. Tarrio, who lives in Miami, was charged with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. Tarrio has also been charged with two counts of possession of high capacity ammunition feeding devices; the items were found during his arrest.

During his earlier interview with the Post, Tarrio denied knowing that the Asbury United Methodist Church was a predominantly Black church, claiming, "The sign was taken down because of what it represents." The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. will determine whether the burning is a hate crime, Sternbeck said.

The Proud Boys are planning a rally in D.C. on Wednesday to show their support for President Trump's attempts to overturn the election results. On Dec. 12, members of the group, which has ties to white nationalism, and other alt-right organizations marched through downtown D.C. It was a violent evening, police said, with four churches vandalized. There was also a stabbing at a bar that has become a gathering spot for the Proud Boys. Catherine Garcia

georgia runoffs
Biden, Pence work to get out the vote in Georgia

7:14 p.m.
Joe Biden in Georgia.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence went to Georgia on Monday to urge their bases to vote in the state's Senate runoffs on Tuesday.

Biden held a drive-in rally in Atlanta to support the Democratic candidates — the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — while Pence encouraged the crowd at an evangelical church in Milner to back the incumbent GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Republicans will retain control of the Senate if at least one of the GOP candidates wins on Tuesday.

Pence said the runoffs are "the last line of defense" against Democrats, adding, "We're going to keep Georgia, and we're going to save America." Biden said Perdue and Loeffler "think they've sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not the United States Constitution," and he needs Democrats to have the majority in the Senate so he can get things done.

"Folks, this is it," he said. "This is it. It's a new year, and tomorrow can be a new day for Atlanta, for Georgia, and for America. Unlike any time in my career, one state — one state — can chart the course, not just for the four years but for the next generation." He called Warnock and Ossoff "principled" and "qualified," and said these "honorable" men will "bend the arc of history toward justice and hope and progress." Catherine Garcia

wait what?
Tanya Roberts is still alive, representative says after previously announcing her death

6:06 p.m.
Tanya Roberts
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a bizarre twist, actress Tanya Roberts' representative has told TMZ she is still alive one day after announcing her death.

Mike Pingel, a representative for the A View to a Kill and That '70s Show star, previously announced that she died on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm devastated." But on Monday afternoon, TMZ reported that "her rep now says she's alive, despite the rep not only telling TMZ she died, but sending out a press release with that information."

According to the report, Pingel told TMZ that Roberts' husband, Lance, received a call from the hospital on Monday saying that she is still alive. "Pingel said Lance truly believed Tanya had died," TMZ writes, noting Pingel previously provided a quote from Roberts' husband describing her "last moments." The report also says that friends of the family received calls from Roberts' husband on Sunday informing them that she had died.

The initial news of Roberts' supposed death was widely reported by outlets including The Associated Press, and it prompted former co-stars like Topher Grace and the producers of the James Bond films to pay tribute. Brendan Morrow

new house rules
House votes to extend remote voting

5:47 p.m.
House floor.
Bill Clark - Pool/Getty Images

The House on Monday voted to extend remote voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision was part of a set of new rules the lower chamber adopted in a 217-206 party line vote as the 117th Congress gets under way.

Before the vote, lawmakers only had "limited ability to use the changes implemented last year to accommodate attendance," including proxy voting, during the pandemic, and therefore could only cast votes if they were physically present, The Hill reports.

While the change came about quickly, the issue did cause some drama Sunday when the new session convened. Republicans were not pleased that the Capitol physician approved the installation of a Plexiglass box in the visitors' gallery, which allowed a few members (from both parties) to vote in the House speaker election despite COVID-19 exposure. The lawmakers had tested negative for the coronavirus, but were otherwise supposed to be in quarantine, prompting criticism from the GOP that an exception was made so House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could get the majority of votes she needed to retain her position. Read more about the House's new rule package at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
New York reports 1st case of U.K. coronavirus variant

5:23 p.m.

New York has become the latest U.S. state to identify a case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday announced that a case of the coronavirus variant that was first reported in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in the state, with a person from Saratoga County testing positive.

"The individual had no known travel history," Cuomo said.

Cases of this new COVID-19 variant were previously confirmed in Colorado, California, and Florida, ABC News reports. It has also been reported in numerous countries including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, NPR reports.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England would be going into a national lockdown again amid the spread of this COVID-19 variant, which he noted scientists say is "between 50 and 70 percent more transmissible." Experts have said it doesn't seem to be deadlier, however, CNBC notes.

"It's been both frustrating and alarming to see the speed with which the new variant is spreading," Johnson said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, previously told NBC's Today that "it was inevitable" that the coronavirus variant would be identified in the United States and warned, "You're going to be hearing about reports from other states and more cases in the states that have already reported." Brendan Morrow

middle east peace plan
Kushner-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia, Qatar gets tepid reviews from analysts

4:39 p.m.

After months of haggling, it appears Jared Kushner has helped secure a "last-minute achievement" for the Trump administration in the form of a brokered agreement between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc of regional partners, including Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The deal, which will be signed Tuesday, involves Saudi Arabia reopening its land border with Qatar, while Bahrain and the UAE will unlock their airspace and waters for Qatari transit. In turn, Qatar is expected to "pursue more open-minded engagement" with its neighbors. But analysts and those involved aren't sure whether things will really cool down.

A senior diplomat for one of the Gulf nations reportedly described the pact as a "step in the right direction," but suggested the "root causes" of the longstanding rift between the sides are "still there."

In the Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan similarly writes that "this deal may be a detente. But it should not be seen as a restoration of formal alliances." He argues Saudi Arabia will "continue to be enraged" by Doha's relationship with Iran, its financial support of Islamist movements, and its "quiet alliance with Turkey," among other things.

Ultimately, the agreement may be a nod to the Trump administration, as well as an attempt to start fresh with the Biden administration. Tim O'Donnell

Tim O'Donnell

mythbusters
Georgia Republican election official debunks Trump's election conspiracy theories 'point by point'

4:29 p.m.

A day after the audio of President Trump's controversial phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger leaked to the public, Georgia's voting system implementation manager debunked several of the election conspiracy theories espoused by the commander-in-chief.

During a press conference Monday, Gabriel Sterling — who like Raffensperger is a Republican and has called out Trump before — went point by point to prove the president's allegations of widespread voter fraud were "easily, provably false."

First he addressed Trump's question about whether election officials are shredding ballots in Georgia. The short answer from Sterling was no, but he went on to explain that "there's shredding of envelopes that were the non-used ones, or there's also shredding of the secrecy envelopes that came through" along with mail-in ballots. Sterling said those have "no evidentiary value" and are "basically trash." On the other hand, signature and oath envelopes and the ballots themselves are being kept for 22 months, as required by law.

Next, Sterling hit the president's claim that people were "changing parts" of Dominion voting machines. Sterling was admittedly stumped by this one, not because there was any validity to it, but because "I don't know even know what that means ... I don't even know how exactly to explain that."

Growing exasperated, Sterling quickly clarified that Raffensperger does not have a brother named Ron who works for Huawei, and then broke down why there was no "hacking of Dominion during a Senate hearing last week." Ballot marking devices and scanners don't have modems, he said, and "it's very hard to hack things that don't have modems." Watch the clip below.Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown in England amid 'alarming' COVID-19 variant spread

4:02 p.m.

Amid the "alarming" spread of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown in England.

During an address on Monday, Johnson said it's "clear" that England must "go into a national lockdown" that's "tough enough to contain" the new coronavirus variant, as it's been "both frustrating and alarming to see the speed" with which it has been spreading.

"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home," Johnson said.

Those in England are being ordered to only leave home for "limited reasons," including to shop for essentials, exercise, seek medical assistance, escape domestic abuse, or go to work if working from home isn't possible. Schools are also being instructed to move to remote instruction, "except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers."

Johnson's announcement came after the United Kingdom’s chief medical officers warned that the National Health Service could become overwhelmed in some areas within 21 days without new measures.

"I know how tough this is," Johnson said. "And I know how frustrated you are, and I know that you've had more than enough of government guidance about defeating this virus. But now, more than ever, we must pull together. ... The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet, but I really do believe that we're that we're entering the last phase of the struggle." Brendan Morrow

