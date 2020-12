Authorities investigating incidents at D.C. historic Black churches as possible hate crimes

Police in Washington, D.C., on Sunday said they are investigating the burning of Black Lives Matter signs from two historic Black churches as possible hate crimes.

The incidents took place on Saturday night at the Asbury United Methodist Church and the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church. Supporters of President Trump took to the streets to protest the results of the election, which he lost, and there were some clashes at the end of the day between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters.

One video posted on Twitter appears to show a Black Lives Matter banner being torn down from the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church, The Associated Press reports, with a crowd chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets." In another recording, people are shown pouring accelerant on a Black Lives Matter banner that was at the Asbury United Methodist Church. The banner is then set on fire as members of the crowd cheer.

"This weekend, we saw forces of hate seeking to use destruction and intimidation to tear us apart," District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "We will not let that happen." The Rev. Dr. Ianther Mills, senior pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, said in a statement it "pained me especially to see our name, Asbury, in flames. For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings. Seeing this act on video made me both indignant and determined to fight the evil that has reared its ugly head. We will move forward, undaunted in our assurance that Black Lives Matter and we are obligated to continue to shout that truth without ceasing."

Nearly 30 people were arrested on Saturday night for various offenses, including assault and rioting. Catherine Garcia