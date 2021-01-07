10 things you need to know today: January 7, 2021

U.S. coronavirus deaths hit single-day record near 4,000

The turmoil in Washington overshadowed the latest dark day in the coronavirus crisis, as U.S. health officials reported about 4,000 new COVID-19 deaths, the most yet in a single day. The surge might have been partly due to a delay in reporting deaths due to the holidays. "Most Americans don’t want to know, don't want to acknowledge, don't really want to recognize, and… do not appear to understand the dire circumstances that we are facing," said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, the chief clinical officer at Banner Health in Arizona, which has seen record numbers of cases and deaths in recent days. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Wednesday that the highly infectious new coronavirus strain first detected in Britain could soon spread widely through the U.S. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]